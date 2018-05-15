Mosque joke to neighbours sparks online outcry

Nikenbah land owners Gary and Susan Hudson - dispelling rumours that they're selling their land so that a mosque can be built on it.

Nikenbah land owners Gary and Susan Hudson - dispelling rumours that they're selling their land so that a mosque can be built on it. Alistair Brightman

GARY and Susan Hudson never expected to be at the centre of an online viral campaign to stop a mosque being built in Hervey Bay.

The Wondunna couple has been caught up in what they describe as a "storm in a teacup" after 67-year-old grandfather Mr Hudson told his neighbour what he believed was an innocent joke.

"I told them I didn't know who was buying the land and joked maybe they want to build a mosque," Mr Hudson said.

Days later, 'Stop the Mosque' Facebook groups across Queensland shared photos of Mr Hudson's property and urged residents to lobby local politicians to "stop the development".

The post that featured on two anti-Islamic pages included a link to the property's real estate listing and was titled "Mosque Alert Hervey Bay".

Despite not asking the Hudsons for any confirmation of the rumour, the local group's post said, "Muslims have a contract on this property! Mosques are not like other religious places of worship. They command centres; a court; a school; a military training centre and a depot for arms".

Now Mrs Hudson is concerned the unfounded rumours, which were shared dozens of times, could affect the sale of their property.

"I'm worried this could scare the buyers away," she said.

Mrs Hudson said this was an example where people need to fact check before putting things online. "This is proof a few words can start a war," she said. Although the family is not scared about attacks on their home they have taken precautions to reduce risk of vandalism by relocating expensive caravans.

"Anything is possible, it only takes one person to do damage," Mr Hudson said.

Daughter Kasey Hudson said she has been in charge of damage control after she saw the post go viral on the weekend.

"I was shocked when I found the posts online," she said.

Kasey described her dad as an "old bushie who doesn't get the townie paranoia or how quickly things spread and get twisted". Kasey took to local community groups and contacted the anti-Islamic pages to debunk the rumours.

"They were very polite and told me who had given them the information," she said.

"They admitted they took the report in good faith."

Kasey said her dad was feeling a bit "sheepish" after the mix up.

The property is under a conditional contract to a local family who have been business owners in Hervey Bay for more than 10 years. The Chronicle understands if the sale is successful the new owners hope to subdivide for residential development.