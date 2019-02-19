'Jokers': One Nation's Hinkler candidate attacks big parties

ONE Nation's Hinkler candidate has taken a huge swipe at the major political parties labelling their representatives "jokers”.

Former carpenter and FIFO heavy plant operator Damian Huxham is looking to take the battle to the big parties.

The three-time election candidate has listed several issues of importance, including job creation for local youth, maintaining strong healthcare services in Hinkler and other regional areas, and, ensuring regional hubs keep the services necessary to run efficiently.

If elected, he will also introduce regular public meetings so all locals can have ongoing personal input into addressing needs in their area.

"An elected representative, in my personal opinion, is a spokesperson for the people, and too often now you see an elected representative get elected and then you hear nothing from them until they want your vote later on,” Mr Huxham said.

"The major parties are tired, they're a shadow of what they once stood for, and I think anyone in the Liberal Party and the Labor Party from 50 years ago, would be turning in their graves if they could see what these jokers are up to nowadays.

"This is the fourth time that I've run for the party, I just can't align myself with any other party, because none of them hold the values that One Nation has, and I honestly believe we're possibly the last commonsense party, the last chance Australia's got to pull itself back to what we once used to be.”

"All our local policies we put together, throughout the three campaigns that we've done, have come from local people and, if elected, we would hold regular public meetings to get people's feedback, because that's the direction you need to go.”

Mr Huxham has represented One Nation in Maryborough in the 2015 Queensland election, Hinkler in the 2016 federal election and Hervey Bay at the 2017 Queensland election.

In his first outing he won just under 7% of the primary vote. In 2016, he attracted more than 19% of the primary vote in Hinkler and in the 2017 Queensland election, he attracted more than 25% of the primary vote in Hervey Bay.

Mr Huxham is a married father of two, who works hard as a fly-in fly-out mine worker to provide for his family.

He and his wife Maria also sell popular confectionary products at the Maryborough Heritage Markets, Mary Poppins Festivals, Fraser Coast Shows and many other events and markets throughout the region.

This experience also broadens Damian's empathy with small business operators and everyday Australians willing to dig in and have a go.

On the political front more recently, he was disappointed that the major parties rejected a proposal by One Nation leader Pauline Hanson, to redirect Australian Government funds that are currently going as aide to overseas countries, to instead help those impacted by the devastating Townsville and North Queensland floods.

"That bill that Pauline put forward the other day, is phenomenally important, and it fell flat on its face because the rest of them went against her,” Mr Huxham said.