JOLLY FUN: Work on Coast parks to be completed by Christmas

WORK on three Fraser Coast parks is set to start just in time to be ready for Christmas.

Construction has started on the first public toilet block in Aldershot.

Fraser Coast Regional Councillor James Hansen said planning for the project, which will also include a new set down area, started after community requests for toilet facilities in the Aldershot recreational reserve.

“I am excited the council is able to provide these much needed amenities in Aldershot,” he said.

“The new works will allow more families to use the existing play equipment and explore the surrounding nature reserve.”

The $106,241 project will take about four weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Cr Hansen said new toilets were not the only upgrades happening in his division before the end of the year.

“The council is also upgrading play equipment at Yengarie Community Hall and Wook-koo Park at Oakhurst at a cost of $70,700,” he said.

“The projects are part of the council’s $8.1 million allocation for parks, playgrounds and sporting fields in this year’s budget to ensure we have a safe, healthy and active community.”

The new equipment at the two parks will each feature multiple slides, a swing set and a four-way rocker, with installation to begin on December 1 and be completed in two weeks.

The existing play equipment will be removed while the new equipment is being installed.