Jon Vea Vea gives back to community theatre through concert

GIVING BACK: Join Jon Vea Vea and his fellow band members from Nite Groove for a house party on Saturday, May 18. All proceeds will be donated to Z-PAC Theatre. Contributed

NEWLY formed Hervey Bay band Nite Groove were ready to rock but they had one thing holding them back.

The band of five had nowhere to rehearse and were faced with practising at each other's house which could potentially upset neighbours.

Local well-known singer Jon Vea Vea approached Z-PAC Theatre president Liane Mills with the possibility of using the venue.

Mr Vea Vea said Ms Mills took the request to the committee and not only allowed the band a time slot to practise, but at no cost.

In an act of appreciation, Nite Groove will hold a concert on Saturday, May 18, with all proceeds given to the community theatre.

"I said to Liane, look we'll do whatever we can to help, then this fundraiser for Z-PAC come about, and we said yeah well do that, it'll be awesome," Mr Vea Vea said.

"We're trying to make it into a house party, but there will be a bit of story going through the songs as we play them.

"There will be a little bit of an Aussie thing to it and good dance, funky music.

"Come along and support a great community organisation because the more that happens, the more they give back."

Ms Mills said Z-PAC were thrilled to have the theatre used, particularly by someone who gave so much back to the community.

"As our Country, Rock and Blues club is taking a break for 2019, we had Sunday night's free at the theatre," Ms Mills said.

"Jon Vea Vea approached Z-PAC to use the facilities to rehearse with his band and we were delighted to have the theatre used.

"In return, Jon offered his services to play some Saturday nights, providing pre-show entertainment during the year at our performances, and he will be putting on a concert on May 18, donating all the proceeds to Z-PAC Theatre."

Jon Vea Vea's Nite Groove House Party will be held at Z-PAC Theatre, 15 Zephyr St, Scarness, from 7.30pm on Saturday, May 18.

A licensed bar will be open on the night.

Tickets cost $22 and are available at zpactheatre.com.