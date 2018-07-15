Josh and Brandon cop a hiding from House Rules judges

Maryborough brothers Josh and Brandon Jarius star in this year's season of House Rules.

Maryborough brothers Josh and Brandon Jarius star in this year's season of House Rules. Channel 7

HAS it all come undone for Josh and Brandon Jarius on House Rules?

The M'boro brothers looked like they were cruising through the backyard renovation round of the reality TV show, but the wind has gone out of their sails after some harsh feedback from the judges.

They were accused of putting style over substance in their work on Jess and Jared's backyard in Adelaide.

Plenty of shade thrown at the deck with no shade. Channel 7

Asked to evoke the New York high-line style in their entertaining area, the chippies were praised for their fine craftsmanship and some contemporary decorations.

But none of that mattered, with the judges declaring the layout of the space was fundamentally flawed.

Their deck and dining table had no shade and their hand-built railroad tracks - a very literal reference to the high-line - served no function.

A railroad to elimination? Channel 7

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowel praised their gardening skills before delivering his final blow: "And then you absolutely blew it by putting everything in the wrong place."

While he handed out three perfect scores of 10 to the other three teams, he awarded Josh and Brandon just five points.

"This competition is really heating up and you dropped that ball my friends," Bowen said.

"You've broken my heart because you were on track to do some amazing things."

The judges liked the sculpture at least. Channel 7

The brothers aren't out yet, with homeowners Jess and Jared yet to deliver their scores.

Once the overall scores are tallied tomorrow night, only three teams will advance to the finals.

House Rules leaderboard backyards week 3

Toad and Mandy: 29

Chiara and David: 28

Mel and Dave: 27

Josh and Brandon: 19