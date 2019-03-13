From Australian lock to Cowboys bench

Lock for Australia in his last two games of 2018, prize Cowboys recruit Josh McGuire has been handed the reality sandwich of a bench spot for North Queensland's season opener against St George Illawarra on Saturday night.

McGuire's selection on the bench, which fully reflects the depth of the Cowboys forwards, was the key takeout of coach Paul Green's first premiership team.

Three other recruits have been chosen, fullback Jordan Kahu, centre Tom Opacic and winger Nene Macdonald, but McGuire, the Cowboys' biggest name signing, will play as an interchange player after his 194-game stint for the Broncos.

"People sometimes get a bit tied up about whether you start or come off the bench,'' Green said.

"The impact and contribution he will make will be as much if not more than the other guys.''

The last time McGuire was on an interchange bench for the Broncos was June 2013.

He was named Queensland's Ron McAuliffe Medallist for his performances in the winning series of 2017, in which he played lock for all three matches.

McGuire has joined North Queensland this season. Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images.

Whether McGuire would see an extended run off the bench in the same light would remain to be seen, but Green cannot be faulted for remaining loyal to his middle forwards Matt Scott and Jordan McLean after naming McGuire at No.13 for a trial last month.

Green said Opacic's reliability has won him an immediate start in the centres for his new club ahead of Ben Hampton.

Macdonald wins his premiership spurs at a fourth NRL club despite being dropped during the preseason for missing the start of a training session.

As anticipated, the Dragons did not name Jack de Belin - who has started court action against the NRL over his no-guilt suspension - in their side, and Green said it was hard to know the impact on de Belin's teammates.

"Only the people inside the club know the effect it's going to have - it can be a distraction or bring them together. I'm not sure,'' he said.

"He's a great player, has played State of Origin. They will miss him.''

Opacic, 24, lost his place in the pecking order for the Broncos centres last year after 19 first grade matches.

"He has done everything asked of him and improved every week in pre-season. You want a safer option early in the year,'' Green said.

McGuire is the incumbent Queensland and Australian lock. Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images.

"That was one of the toughest decisions, whether to go with him (Hampton) or Tom. The team will pick itself hopefully by how they play.

"We need to start well as a team and I've picked the team on form.''

As expected, Te Maire Martin won the selection to partner new skipper Michael Morgan in the halves, with Jake Clifford missing the 17-man squad.

Green said trusty right winger Kyle Feldt was unavailable due to a groin injury suffered last Friday which is still being evaluated medically, and in the mix of three-quarters Macdonald was included.

"He's had some challenges. It's a new club for him and a new way of doing things,'' Green said.

"He (MacDonald) was strong coming out of our end (in pre-season action).''