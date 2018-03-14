Josh will carry baton like a champ

HAND THE BATON: Aldridge State High student Josh Morris was selected as a Batonbearer for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

HAND THE BATON: Aldridge State High student Josh Morris was selected as a Batonbearer for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. Boni Holmes

SPORTING champion Josh Morris is cheering after being named as a Batonbearer for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (GC2018) Queen's Baton Relay (QBR) when it visits Maryborough in 11 days.

The 11-year-old Aldridge State High student will join 54 other legends on the Fraser Coast as the Queen's Baton makes its way through the GC2018 event cities.

Proud big sister Rebecca put forth the nomination with a letter including Josh's sporting achievements.

"It's not everyday you get asked to carry the baton that has the message from the Queen in it - that's pretty special as far as I'm concerned," she said.

"A friend sent me a link to the Facebook page and after I nominated him, I received an email to say Josh was accepted to the next phase."

Rebecca said she wrote a little essay on why he should be nominated.

"I wrote Josh had been doing Little Athletics since he was six years old, he has represented the Fraser Coast region at state championships twice as a para-athlete, when we were living in Cairns he was part of the far north Qld Special Olympics team.

"He is an extremely good sportsman and that's what I also added to the essay.

"He will cheer everybody on whether they are in his club or not or even on a different team - he will sit there and congratulate everyone in the race."

Josh Morris will carry the Queens baton: Josh Morris is excited to be a batonbearer for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Josh competes in shotput, discus, long jump, sprints and his favourite javelin.

Rebecca had her fingers crossed for the two weeks following the nomination, and when she received confirmation was asked not to tell anyone until the names were officially released.

It was the hardest but happiest two weeks for her.

"I couldn't tell Josh and I was like 'oooo yay he made it' and everyone was asking me why I was so happy - I couldn't say anything," she said.

"Once it was released I was able to take him to school last year and let everyone know he was going to be a batonbearer."

Rebecca said they had been practising for the baton run with a 1.25L Coke bottle filled with water.

"This is to give him some wrist strength to be able to carry the baton for the 250m he has to run."

Josh said his favourite sport he will follow during the games will be swimming.

"I like my sports," Josh said.

Rebecca said he just loves Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt.

"Every time we go into Coles, Josh makes Usain's signature move the Lighting Bolt while yelling out 'fast'."

FAST FACTS

Come and cheer on Josh Morris when he starts his GC2018 Queen's Baton Relay journey along Saltwater Creek Road, between Airport Drive and Gaynor Street, about 3.40pm on Sunday, March 25.