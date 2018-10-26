Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fitbit promotion - Josie Desgrand working out.
Fitbit promotion - Josie Desgrand working out. Alistair Brightman
Health

Josie used willpower and a Fitbit to stay on track

Annie Perets
by
26th Oct 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JOSIE Desgrand became a social media influencer after her incredible weightless story captured the attention of people around the world.   

The 18-year-old shed 63kg in under 12 months through healthy eating and regular exercise.  

At her heaviest, she weighed 127kg. 

Josie Desgrand has become a social media influencer after losing 60kg in one year.
Josie Desgrand has become a social media influencer after losing 60kg in one year. Inge Hansen

In her transformation journey, the Hervey Bay teenager used a Fitbit to track her workouts and keep pushing herself to the limit.   

"I try to reach a heart rate of about 100 beats per minute in a workout, and then keep it up," Josie said.  

"It also helps track your steps and I try to get at least 10,000 steps every day."  

You too can now get a Fitbit, and track your workouts like Josie, with a 12-month subscription to the Fraser Coast Chronicle.  

In our latest promotion, those who subscribe to a yearly plan will receive a Fitbit as a bonus gift.  

Josie, who goes under the Instagram username of @nolongerfatjosie, is currently working on releasing her first book.  

"The book is going to be about my whole journey, about the emotions, thoughts, and feelings I had," Josie said.  

"It's very exciting."  

Losing the weight was the start of what has become a healthy lifestyle for the positive teenager.   

Josie is a big fan of high intensity interval training.   

She often exercises along the Esplanade, but enjoys workouts at a gym too.  

To learn more about Chronicle's Fitbit promotion, go online to frasercoastchronicle.com.au/fitbit.   

fchealth fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Alleged sexual assault at Bay medical centre

    premium_icon Alleged sexual assault at Bay medical centre

    Crime A man stands accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Fraser Coast medical clinic.

    Container refunds: Everything you need to know

    premium_icon Container refunds: Everything you need to know

    Environment Queenslanders will receive 10c for every container returned

    Pitt's parliamentary expenses double, increase by $100K

    premium_icon Pitt's parliamentary expenses double, increase by $100K

    Politics Keith Pitt doubles parliamentary expenses since last quarter

    EL NINO THREAT: Drought-ending rain not coming, Bureau warns

    premium_icon EL NINO THREAT: Drought-ending rain not coming, Bureau warns

    News El Nino alert issued, BoM warns 70 per cent chance of weather event

    Local Partners