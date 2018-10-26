Josie used willpower and a Fitbit to stay on track

JOSIE Desgrand became a social media influencer after her incredible weightless story captured the attention of people around the world.

The 18-year-old shed 63kg in under 12 months through healthy eating and regular exercise.

At her heaviest, she weighed 127kg.

Josie Desgrand has become a social media influencer after losing 60kg in one year. Inge Hansen

In her transformation journey, the Hervey Bay teenager used a Fitbit to track her workouts and keep pushing herself to the limit.

"I try to reach a heart rate of about 100 beats per minute in a workout, and then keep it up," Josie said.

"It also helps track your steps and I try to get at least 10,000 steps every day."

Josie, who goes under the Instagram username of @nolongerfatjosie, is currently working on releasing her first book.

"The book is going to be about my whole journey, about the emotions, thoughts, and feelings I had," Josie said.

"It's very exciting."

Losing the weight was the start of what has become a healthy lifestyle for the positive teenager.

Josie is a big fan of high intensity interval training.

She often exercises along the Esplanade, but enjoys workouts at a gym too.

