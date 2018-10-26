Josie used willpower and a Fitbit to stay on track
JOSIE Desgrand became a social media influencer after her incredible weightless story captured the attention of people around the world.
The 18-year-old shed 63kg in under 12 months through healthy eating and regular exercise.
At her heaviest, she weighed 127kg.
In her transformation journey, the Hervey Bay teenager used a Fitbit to track her workouts and keep pushing herself to the limit.
"I try to reach a heart rate of about 100 beats per minute in a workout, and then keep it up," Josie said.
"It also helps track your steps and I try to get at least 10,000 steps every day."
You too can now get a Fitbit, and track your workouts like Josie, with a 12-month subscription to the Fraser Coast Chronicle.
In our latest promotion, those who subscribe to a yearly plan will receive a Fitbit as a bonus gift.
Josie, who goes under the Instagram username of @nolongerfatjosie, is currently working on releasing her first book.
"The book is going to be about my whole journey, about the emotions, thoughts, and feelings I had," Josie said.
"It's very exciting."
Losing the weight was the start of what has become a healthy lifestyle for the positive teenager.
Josie is a big fan of high intensity interval training.
She often exercises along the Esplanade, but enjoys workouts at a gym too.
To learn more about Chronicle's Fitbit promotion, go online to frasercoastchronicle.com.au/fitbit.