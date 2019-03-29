Journo Jess is losing locks for prostate cancer today

BARE HAIR: Fraser Coast Chronicle journalist Jessica Lamb will be shaving her head to raise money for prostate cancer today.

SOMETIMES, life just plain sucks.

Sometimes, there is nothing you can do about it.

And sometimes there is.

You may recognise my byline within the pages of the Chronicle each day.

I'm a journalist who is best known for her head of untameable hair which somewhat resembles that of Hagrid's from Harry Potter.

But this story isn't about me.

This story is about the intertwining stories of my close mate Andrew Smith and my boss Brett Hanwright.

These men live in different states and have never met.

And yet today, they are both part of something I consider special.

Six months ago, Andy at just 28 was diagnosed with testicular cancer. He has just finished his chemotherapy.

Brett, who beat a rare form of leukaemia, lost his beloved wife to pancreatic cancer.

Over a work function one night, Brett challenged me to shave my head to fundraise for cancer and if I did, he would donate a substantial amount. Andy told me if I wanted to make a difference I would dedicate the cause to prostate cancer.

He had seen first-hand the funding gap while in hospital.

So tonight, Angela Park from Summer Jade Hair Salon will help turn me completely bald at 6.30pm at the Beach House Hotel.

Thanks to the generous support of my family, friends and work colleagues I have raised more than $2250 for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.

Tonight is not only for Andy but also for my grandfather who lost his battle against leukaemia and the community whose cancer-related triumphs and heart-breaks I cover daily.

To donate visit this link.