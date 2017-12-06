Judge tells crim who assaulted random driver to 'get a job'

A MAN who assaulted a driver in a fast food carpark has been told by a judge to "get a job".

A court heard that days before Reece Jason Repia's arrest in May over the violent incident, he went on a shoplifting spree taking items including a hot water bottle and a toy gun.

Reece Jason Repia, 34, of Maryborough, leaves Maryborough District Court. Annie Perets

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty in Maryborough District Court last week to a robbery, entering a premise to commit a crime, and three counts of theft.

Crown prosecutor Cameron Wilkins said Repia teamed up with two others on May 2 when the group made an unsuccessful attempt to steal a vehicle.

The group targeted a random individual sitting in a car outside the Maryborough McDonald's, telling him to "get out".

Amid the altercation Repia said "we need a car, we're in some s***" to which the victim replied "you should have just asked if you needed a lift".

Mr Wilkins said a co-offender beat-up the victim but Repia's participation was minor.

"His only violence was pushing the (victim) backwards," Mr Wilkins said. The victim escaped by running to the fast food store to seek help, and bringing his car keys along.

On the theft spree - which started April 30 - Repia took "petty" items.

Repia and friends broke into a Queensland Fire Emergency Service truck and stole a flashlight, which they lost moments later.

"They dropped the torch as they were running," Mr Wilkins said.

In another incident an audio player was stolen from a shop but was dropped and broken in the getaway.

Judge Greg Koppenol commented that the decision to steal a hot water bottle was particularly unusual.

"I don't think I've ever had a case of someone stealing a hot water bottle," Judge Koppenol said.

"I wonder what he wanted to do with that."

Defence barrister Paul Rutledge said his client had previously worked as a concreter but his life spiralled out of control after multiple deaths in his family.

Judge Koppenol said Repia had "good skills".

"Mr Repia, you have got to get a job," he said.

"It'll give you all the self respect you want."

Repia was sentenced to two-years imprisonment, immediately released on parole. He spent about seven months in jail awaiting sentencing.