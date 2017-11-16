Judges serve up honours to special school tuckshop team

Kerrie has lived in Hervey Bay her whole life. She started with the Observer in 1998 and became editor shortly thereafter.

TEACHER Kathleen Heath and six of her senior students at the Hervey Bay Special School can proudly boast they have one of the best tuckshops on the Fraser Coast.

The team's tireless efforts to create, make and serve a five-star menu at the Scarness school's tuckshop each day has been rewarded after they took out the Community Service for Student Engagement award at the Queensland Tuckshop Awards in Brisbane last week.

They were also awarded a certificate for attending the finals and a special commendation for Tuckshop Team of the Year.

And it's no wonder the team made an impression on the judges, with delicious items like air-popped popcorn, handmade fettuccine and sushi made with herbs and vegetables from the school's garden featuring regularly on the menu.

"I am extremely proud of the students. It was a massive achievement," M sHeath said.

"The have gone from mixing up basic dough to making handmade fettuccine, egg noodles, Vietnamese spring rolls and sushi.

"Everything is 100% healthy food."

Ms Heath said working as a team in the kitchen enabled the students to learn basic life skills and prepare them for employment.

"I have two students in the class that are interested in hospitality now. One of them I have just completed a food safety supervisor's course with him and he will get that at parade on Friday.

"Next year, because he is learning all these skills, he will be able to get work experience or an apprenticeship with a chef or in a kitchen somewhere.

"It gives the kids opportunity for employment."

The next big step for the school, Ms Heath said, was redesigning the kitchen to create space for a fully functioning coffee shop, which will open to the public.

The students have already started fundraising by making and selling dog biscuits.

"Our biggest project at the moment is getting the coffee shop up and running. That way the kids will get more work skills.

"We still have a lot more to do, so we are after volunteers that can help with labour as well as fundraising."

To help or donate, phone Ms Heath on 41971777.