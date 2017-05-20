25°
Juicy giant Boost reveals plans to open Coast shop

Annie Perets
| 20th May 2017 6:00 AM
Boost hopes to open a store in Hervey Bay in the coming months.
Boost hopes to open a store in Hervey Bay in the coming months.

JUICE giant Boost is on the hunt for a Fraser Coast franchisee.

The popular fruit juice chain has confirmed plans to move into Hervey Bay's Stockland Shopping Centre.

Boost Juice franchise development manager Sally Nathan told the Chronicle applications were open.

"Boost has a dedicated Learning & Development team that can teach franchise partners how to make a smoothie and run a Boost business," Ms Nathan said.

"Being a part of a franchise network is like being a part of a big professional family.

"The number one quality that we look for in our franchise partners is passion for the business."

The initial investment for the Hervey Bay venture is estimated to be between $250k-350k.

"The store will open when the right operator has been selected," she said.

"There is great excitement about opening a store in Hervey Bay but the recipe for success starts with having the best possible owner in the store."

A franchise agreement term with Boost Juice is seven years.

Other big brands looking for a franchisee in Hervey Bay, include Burrito Bar and Bucking Bull.

To express interest in becoming a franchisee and to find out more, call (03 9508 4409.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcbusiness fraser coast

