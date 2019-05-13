Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Julian Assange gestures to the media from a police vehicle on his arrival at Westminster Magistrates court. Picture: Getty
Julian Assange gestures to the media from a police vehicle on his arrival at Westminster Magistrates court. Picture: Getty
News

Julian Assange rape case reopened in Sweden

by Stephen Drill
13th May 2019 7:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Swedish prosecutors are to reopen an investigation into a rape allegation against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, deputy director of prosecutions Eva-Marie Persson has announced.

Swedish prosecutors filed preliminary charges - a step short of formal charges - against Assange after he visited the country in 2010.

Seven years later, a case of alleged sexual misconduct was dropped when the statute of limitations expired. That left a rape allegation, and the case was closed as it couldn't be pursued while Assange was living at the Ecuadorean embassy in London and there was no prospect of bringing him to Sweden.

editors picks julian assange wikileaks

Top Stories

    Mooney and Bundy trainers shine on historic day

    premium_icon Mooney and Bundy trainers shine on historic day

    Sport FRASER Coast trainer Laurence Thomas's name will forever be etched in history of the Bundaberg Greyhound Club.

    Wondunna home's huge price increase since last sale

    premium_icon Wondunna home's huge price increase since last sale

    News The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is at 12 Raward Rd

    Munitions factory's flow-on praised by M'boro businesses

    premium_icon Munitions factory's flow-on praised by M'boro businesses

    News Dozens of operators have expressed interest in the ongoing work

    FORGING FACTORY FUTURE: 'Biggest project since Walker trains'

    premium_icon FORGING FACTORY FUTURE: 'Biggest project since Walker...

    News The jobs and construction timelines have been revealed