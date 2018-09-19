Julieanne dreams of royal handshake

WHETHER it's by boat, plane, barge or even paddling out in her kayak, one of Hervey Bay's most passionate royal watchers will do anything for the chance to shake the hands of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan when they visit the Fraser Coast next month.

It was the fairytale nuptials between Harry's parents Diana and Charles in 1981 that ignited Julieanne Reid's passion and life-long interest in the royal family - and she's been trying to get a glimpse of them ever since.

"Just before my son was born was the last time Diana come out to Sydney for the Victor Chang Institute, and she was wearing a beautiful blue off-the-shoulder dress," Ms Reid said.

"My friend Joanne and I waited to meet her but it was raining and I was 36 weeks pregnant so we decided to wait until next time, and of course there was no next time.

"I saw Kate and William at St Andrew's Cathedral on their last visit. We waited five hours to see them.

"So to actually meet Harry and Meghan, I think I would get quite emotional. I'll paddle out in my kayak if I have to.

"It would finish the dream I had of meeting them when I was 14."

The newly-wed Duke and Duchess of Sussex are heading to Fraser Island to see why it was chosen by Prince Charles earlier this year to be added to The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy Initiative, but Ms Reid suspects there might be more to it.

"I'm hoping that while they are over here that there might be an announcement about a little bundle of joy.

"Meghan is 37 so she can't muck around," Ms Reid laughed.

Ms Reid plans to travel to Buckingham Palace one day but says meeting them in the flesh, in her own backyard, would be a dream come true.

"Hervey Bay, for all the places for them to visit ... but it is probably one of the best places in the world really.

"It's pretty amazing the backyard that we have and I don't think a lot of people appreciate that.

"It's going to be great for tourism and we as a community need to make sure we capitalise on that ... make some 'When Harry and Meghan met Fraser tea towels or something'," she laughed.

"It's an awesome opportunity for us to showcase our region. We will be televised all over the world."

The island visit on October 22 is built around the schedule of the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for injured and ill veterans founded by Prince Harry which will be held in Sydney.

Their Royal Highnesses will also visit Melbourne, Dubbo, Fiji, Tonga, Wellington, Abel Tasman National Park, Auckland and Rotorua.

Fraser Coast Regional Mayor George Seymour said he was delighted to welcome the royal couple to the Fraser Coast.

Cr Seymour hopes the visit will spark fresh international interest in not only the island but our top mainland tourist attractions.

"We will be actively working with Fraser Coast Tourism and Events and local businesses to maximise this opportunity, building on the success of recent events such as the Maroons Fan Day in June when thousands visited Hervey Bay to meet the Queensland State of Origin team," he said.