Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Community

JUMP ON BOARD: Pirate ship to deck at Bay today

Notorious pirate boat replica
Notorious pirate boat replica Alicia smoothy

ARR! Arr! Exciting news for pirate fans.

A pirate ship, a caravel called Notorious, will today dock at the marina in Urangan.

And you are invited to come along and walk inside it.

Come to Buccaneer Dr today between 10am-4pm to climb aboard and explore the ship; both on-deck and below.

Notorious is the only caravel sailing in the southern hemisphere.

It's a wooden, full-sized replica of a caravel from the Age of Discovery.

Everyone of all ages is welcome to hop aboard the black ship.
 

Topics:  fccommunity fraser coast

Fraser Coast Chronicle
New Local Govt Minister weighs in on mayor's suspension

New Local Govt Minister weighs in on mayor's suspension

HOURS after being sworn in, one of Stirling Hinchliffe’s first actions was to consider the suspension of Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft.

Australia Post’s bizarre request for customers

Australia Post will occasionally take pictures as proof of delivery.

Why can't I just sign for a package?

Saunders lists his top priorities ahead of the new year

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders has named his top priorities.

Cabinet decision 'a disaster' for regional Qld

Cabinet does not represent the regions

Local Partners