JUMP ON BOARD: Pirate ship to deck at Bay today

ARR! Arr! Exciting news for pirate fans.



A pirate ship, a caravel called Notorious, will today dock at the marina in Urangan.



And you are invited to come along and walk inside it.



Come to Buccaneer Dr today between 10am-4pm to climb aboard and explore the ship; both on-deck and below.



Notorious is the only caravel sailing in the southern hemisphere.



It's a wooden, full-sized replica of a caravel from the Age of Discovery.



Everyone of all ages is welcome to hop aboard the black ship.

