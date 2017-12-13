JUMP ON BOARD: Pirate ship to deck at Bay today

ARR! Arr! Exciting news for pirate fans.
A pirate ship, a caravel called Notorious, will today dock at the marina in Urangan.
And you are invited to come along and walk inside it.
Come to Buccaneer Dr today between 10am-4pm to climb aboard and explore the ship; both on-deck and below.
Notorious is the only caravel sailing in the southern hemisphere.
It's a wooden, full-sized replica of a caravel from the Age of Discovery.
Everyone of all ages is welcome to hop aboard the black ship.
