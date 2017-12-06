Jump on board for Redkite charity day

Hervey Bay nurse Brian Baker is combining his love of kiteboarding with raising funds for children living with cancer.

Hervey Bay nurse Brian Baker is combining his love of kiteboarding with raising funds for children living with cancer.

Kerrie has lived in Hervey Bay her whole life. She started with the Observer in 1998 and became editor shortly thereafter.

NURSING staff in the emergency department at Hervey Bay Hospital see firsthand the emotional shock and distress parents are faced with when caring for a child with cancer.

That's why a handful of the nurses who enjoy kiteboarding will combine their passion for the hobby and their work by raising funds for Redkite Charity at the inaugural Kiteboarding for a Cause event on Sunday.

Hervey Bay nurse Brian Baker, along with colleagues John Hardwick, Chris Barnes and doctor Dash Strebel, have registered to hit the water for a 10km, 20km and 30km ride from Fraser Island to Hervey Bay.

Mr Baker said Redkite was a vital not-for-profit organisation that supports children and young people with cancer, and the family and support network who care for them.

"We are all blessed and we are lucky that we have good health and are able to do something that we enjoy every day," Mr Baker said.

"The idea was to do something that hasn't been done that pushed the boundaries of what's possible but to also give back to people that need extra help.

"We see kids and families that have been affected and what a lot of people don't see is the families that are dealing with extra expenses, the burden of going to Brisbane and the child is just not well and needs extra help."

Mr Baker is hoping the fundraiser gains enough interest to be held each year.

"There's nothing like this in Queensland, so we're hoping if we can gain enough momentum and participation it can become an annual event, which would be great for the region.

"Hopefully we can showcase the area but also bring good fortune before Christmas to families that need help."

Anyone who would like to be a spectator can jump on board the Whale Pacific Foundation boat for a day on the water, with $75 of the $100 ticket price going directly to the charity.

<<Click here to see what's on around the Fraser Coast.>>

There will be a few stops on Fraser Island during the event, including a picnic lunch, swim and beach games at Pelican Banks.

"The coolest part is that people who don't kite surf but still want to enjoy a day on the water can buy a ticket to go on the boat and follow along with the kite surfers,'' Mr Baker said.

"It's a pretty cool way for everyone to be involved."

Entrants can raise funds through pledges, donations or sponsorship for every kilometre they surf.

Anyone who would like to take part can register or donate at www.herveybaykite boarding.com.

Many local businesses have also donated goods for items to be raffled off at the Hervey Bay Boat Club after the event.

To buy a ticket to go on the boat, visit the website and click on the "more'' tab.

A DAY ON THE WATER WITH PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION

9am: Meet at Urangan Marina for a boat ride to Pelican Banks.

9.30am: Drop off kiters on Pelican Banks. Those doing 20km and 30km board boat and travel to Fraser Island.

10am: Arrive at Coongul Creek, Fraser Island. Drop off 20km kiteboarders.

10.30am: Arrive at Woralie Creek.

11.30am: Kiters on 30km ride depart Fraser Island and downwind to Coongul Creek. Passengers on the boat follow.

12pm: Kiters doing 20km and 30km leave Fraser Island and kite to Pelican Banks.