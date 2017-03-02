June, 71, faces her fears and gets back in the saddle

The Burrum District Active Riders Club the club hosted a red-themed sports day in honour of founding member, Edna Cairns. Leanne Neilsen and Miss Muffet in the 'flag' event.

BEFORE last weekend June Russell had not ridden a horse in 63 years, since she suffered from a nasty fall while riding when she was eight.

But after surviving problems with her heart in the past 18 months, the now 71-year-old Urangan woman has become more determined to overcome her fears, and try new experiences.

Ms Russell took part in the weekend's Burrum District Active Riders Club sports day in honour of founding member Edna Cairns.

Ms Russell said that horse ride was her third ever, and the first riding event she had entered since that fall.

"I was out at my friend's place and we were talking about it [horse riding] and I said I wish I had the courage to get back into it," Ms Russell said.

"She said she would help me and she did, and now I'm off on another new adventure because of her generosity of her lending me a horse and encouraging me to get back on it."

Ms Russell said she would "most definitely" ride more often in future.