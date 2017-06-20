Junior event first for Colourburst Challenge Hervey Bay

GET COLOURED: Charmaine Bailey with children Monique, 8, and Samantha, 17, get ready for the Colourburst Challenge at Seafront Oval.

BEHIND every Junior Colourburst Challenge entrant will be an enthusiastic parent volunteer firing coloured chalk bombs - just how enthusiastically those bombs are fired may come down to school holiday behaviour before the event.

This year's Colourburst Challenge Against Cancer Hervey Bay is only three weeks away, on Saturday, July 8, and for the first time will feature a junior challenge separate from the main adult event.

Organiser Charmaine Bailey said places for the open Colourburst Challenge had been selling really well, having already reached the same number as last year's event. Limited places are still available.

Dubbed a little bit Colour Run, a little bit boot camp, a little bit dance party and a whole lot of fun, the challenge is a fundraising event for Relay for Life.

Ms Bailey said the open event was for anyone (under-14s to be accompanied by an adult), but children may feel more comfortable in the special junior event, for ages 12 and under.

It is based on the program of the open event, but alternates between dancing and a "rainbow dash” and instead of volunteers firing the colour bombs, parents get the job.

"It makes it less intimidating for the children than having a volunteer (whom they don't know) throwing the colour, and a parent can be their volunteer,” she said.

Ms Bailey said it was not necessary to have an adult volunteer per child; one per family would be enough.

The junior challenge will start at 11am. The open event starts at 2pm. Between events there will be a sausage sizzle and fundraising stalls. Bookings are necessary before the day and open until July 1. The junior event is limited to 50 places.