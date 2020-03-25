Menu
NEW VENTURE: Santos and new company Pure Energy/Strata X have been given the go ahead on a joint venture, exploring for gas in Wallumbilla and Miles.
News

‘Junior’ gas companies given the green light in southwest

Jorja McDonnell
24th Mar 2020 5:00 PM
MORE energy companies are moving in to the southwest, with brand new explorations set to begin in Wallumbilla and Miles

Pure Energy/Strata X, a newcomer to the region, has been given the go-ahead to explore 164 square kilometres of land 'near existing gas infrastructure', Queensland Minister for Mines Dr Anthony Lynham confirmed.

He said the 'junior explorers' are joining with Santos, a stalwart of the local gas industry, to bring more gas to both the domestic and export markets, and claimed it would create more jobs down the supply chain.

"These latest approvals for Pure Energy/Strata X and Santos will help unlock more gas supply," Dr Lynham said.

"More potential gas in the pipeline will provide further security for users and the jobs that flow from it.

"The Palaszczuk Government is doing all we can to get more gas into the market, because industry here and around the world need our mineral and energy resources.

"Our resources will support business and industry in continuing to operate through this coronavirus pandemic, and, most importantly, keep people in jobs."

Pure Energy/Strata X's Venus Project will explore a 153 square kilometre block west of Miles, while Santos will explore two blocks totalling a 101 square kilometres near Wallumbilla.

