Junior girls 'Bend It Like Becky' in girls-only format

GAME ON: The 10-14yrs Bend It Like Becky girls-only football competition continues in Hervey Bay and Maryborough tonight.

THE Fraser Coast's Bend It Like Becky program took another huge step when the 10-14 years girls-only competition launched.

Tonight will mark the second week of the new format, with games at both Hervey Bay Sports Club and Maryborough's Federation Park Field.

The eight-week competition is an extension of the training program that was introduced by Sarah Walker and former Matildas goalkeeper Belinda Kitching last year.

Walker said both Hervey Bay and Maryborough had two-and-a-half teams each on its first night, but hoped that would expand to three in each centre.

"The majority of girls are probably 11 or 12 years old, but there is a lot of 10 year olds coming through,” Walker said.

"It was fantastic. It was so good to see them out there.

"All the girls and parents had good feedback.”

The competition will run for eight weeks, and Walker flagged a return of the training program after the end of the club season.

"At this stage its a one-off, but we could look at the off-season,” Walker said.

The girls play tonight.