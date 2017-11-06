Junior pool shark off to national competition

EYE ON THE BALL: Pool player Emma Carter is off to the Junior Eight Ball National Championships in January.

EYE ON THE BALL: Pool player Emma Carter is off to the Junior Eight Ball National Championships in January. Blake Antrobus

EMMA Carter has only been playing pool for a year.

But the Fraser Coast pool player has earned herself a spot with some of the nation's top junior competitors for next year's competition.

Carter will contest the top spot at the Junior Eight Ball Nationals Competition in Adelaide next year.

For the 11-year-old, it's the biggest competition she will compete in since she first picked up the cue at age 10.

"It's mentally challenging, and you have to think strategically on angles,” Carter said.

"You really need to think three steps ahead in the game.”

Carter, whop has played competitively with Fraser Coast Eight Ball for about seven months, said she was excited to compete along some of the nation's best players.

"I want to keep playing professionally, and I hope I go far.”

The group will also contest a spot at the Women's National Titles, with Leonie McCulloch heading offf to Canberra on Wednesday for the competition.

Media liasion officer for FC Eight Ball Brooke Hamilton said having the pair go off to national titles was a sign the club was improving.

"They both have really big chances, over the last seven months Emma has improved 110%,” Hamilton said.

"It's proof pool is not an old pub sport, it takes a lot of skill and composure.”