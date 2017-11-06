Sport

Junior pool shark off to national competition

EYE ON THE BALL: Pool player Emma Carter is off to the Junior Eight Ball National Championships in January.
EYE ON THE BALL: Pool player Emma Carter is off to the Junior Eight Ball National Championships in January. Blake Antrobus
Blake Antrobus
by

EMMA Carter has only been playing pool for a year.

But the Fraser Coast pool player has earned herself a spot with some of the nation's top junior competitors for next year's competition.

Carter will contest the top spot at the Junior Eight Ball Nationals Competition in Adelaide next year.

For the 11-year-old, it's the biggest competition she will compete in since she first picked up the cue at age 10.

"It's mentally challenging, and you have to think strategically on angles,” Carter said.

"You really need to think three steps ahead in the game.”

Carter, whop has played competitively with Fraser Coast Eight Ball for about seven months, said she was excited to compete along some of the nation's best players.

"I want to keep playing professionally, and I hope I go far.”

The group will also contest a spot at the Women's National Titles, with Leonie McCulloch heading offf to Canberra on Wednesday for the competition.

Media liasion officer for FC Eight Ball Brooke Hamilton said having the pair go off to national titles was a sign the club was improving.

"They both have really big chances, over the last seven months Emma has improved 110%,” Hamilton said.

"It's proof pool is not an old pub sport, it takes a lot of skill and composure.”

Topics:  fcsport fraser coast eight ball pool

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Bayswater makeover underway after RSL take over

Bayswater makeover underway after RSL take over

A whirlwind renovation is currently underway to transform the Bayswater Hotel into an exciting new dining experience.

Pauline Hanson's first stop will be the Fraser Coast

Pauline Hanson paid a visit to Maryborough with her candidate, Damian Huxham - Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

She and her staff are expected to stay the night in Hervey Bay.

Labor candidate attacks One Nation opponent in bizarre video

VIDEO CAMPAIGN: Labor candidate for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari talks about One Nation candidate Damian Huxham on video.

It comes after the release of Galaxy Poll results.

Pharmacist steals $20,000 worth of drugs on the job

Scott Street Pharmacy compounding service, located in the Medici Medical Centre the pharmacy is the only place in Toowoomba that has technicans and chemists to make pharmeceutical drugs. Completed capusles. Photo: Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

Pharmacy staff began to notice controlled drugs had been ordered.

Local Partners

SOFTBALL: Terrors strike Bargara teams

DONNA Jenkins says there is a new sense of excitement around softball in the combined Wide Bay competition.

GALLERY: M'boro riders race into the Twilight

Jayce Cunning goes round the bend in the Superclass Men's event at the 2017 Maryborough Twilight BMX event on Saturday.

More than 290 riders from across the state competed on the weekend.

Confirmed: Roos handed crucial FIFA card boost

James Troisi and the Socceroos react at full time.

Roos handed crucial FIFA card boost