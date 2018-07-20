Junior State Cup dates for 2019 are locked in

TOUCH: The Fraser Coast's biggest annual sports event will return in the second week of the July school holidays.

Queensland Touch CEO Ben Mannion told the Chronicle the three-day, Junior State Cup will run in the same Thursday to Saturday format as the past two years, from July 11-13, 2019.

The move to a Thursday touch-off has been well received, giving organisers more time to scheduled games and expand the competition as well as visiting families the extra time to return home.

This year's carnival was capped at 233 teams, which equates to more than 3000 players and more than 8000 visitors.

RESULTS

Under 10 Girls

BMTA 2 d Redlands 1

Player of the Final: Aria Chadburn (BMTA)

Under 10 Boys

Coomera 4 d BMTA 3

Player of the Final: League Tua (Coomera)

Under 12 Girls

BMTA 4 d Coomera 3

Player of the Final: Rhani Hagan (BMTA)

Under 12 Boys

Gold Coast 4 d Rockhampton 3

Player of the Final: Lennox Teika (Gold Coast)

Under 14 Girls

BMTA 4 d Rockhampton 3

Player of the Final: Amelia Chadburn (BMTA)

Under 14 Boys

Gold Coast 8 d Rockhampton 6

Player of the Final: Kyah Castles (Gold Coast)

Under 16 Girls

Redlands 4 d Rockhampton 3

Player of the Final: Shatalii Mooney-Stack (Redlands)

Under 16 Boys

Rockhampton 7 d Coomera 6

Player of the Final: Flynn Kelso (Rockhampton)

Under 18 Girls

Gold Coast 2 d BMTA 1

Player of the Final: Brooke English (Gold Coast)

Under 18 Boys

Rockhampton 8 d Gold Coast 3

Player of the Final: Baillie List (Rockhampton)

Kerry Norman Award: Marama Thomas (Gold Coast 18 Girls)

Scott Notley Award: Tom Bannister (Toowoomba 18 Boys)

Small Champion Affiliate: Arana

Medium Champion Affiliate: Coomera

Eggers/Mowles Champion Affiliate: Rockhampton