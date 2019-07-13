Junior State Cup is not just touch football for Mustangs

TOUCH FOOTBALL: For the past eight years the Chadburn, Richters and Nasalio families having been competing against their children in all matter of events before the Junior State Cup begins.

"The main event is the adults verse children beach race,” he said.

"The kids are yet to beat us and this year was no different, but they are getting closer.”

The families come and stay in Hervey Bay for the week and entertain themselves with all types of activities.

"We also do go-karting, play cops and robbers and a serious game of hide and seek,” Chadburn said.

When the carnival starts it all gets down to business for the coach and his team.

"It is all about touch footy, but why not have fun along the way,” he said.