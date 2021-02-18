Junior State Cup set to return to Bay with a bang

Last year's Junior State Cup touch football carnival has cancelled due to COVID-19 - but this year it's set to the return with a bang.

Queensland Touch Football's Junior State Cup will return to Hervey Bay in July.

Fraser Coast Deputy Mayor Darren Everard said the three day event was one of the biggest on the Fraser Coast's annual sporting calendar and it was fantastic to see it coming back in 2021.

"This three-day event attracts more than 7000 people to our region who inject about $2 million into our local economy when they spend money with local businesses, such as accommodation providers and restaurants and cafes," he said.

The event provides the opportunity for junior touch football players to represent their affiliate from across Queensland in a fun, enjoyable and unforgettable experience.

"Like many events in 2020, the Junior State Cup had to be cancelled because of COVID-19, so we are very much looking forward to seeing our junior flagship event proceed and welcoming players and their families back to Hervey Bay in 2021," said QTF CEO, Greg Denny.

The event will be held Thursday 8 - Saturday 10 July and will return to Tavistock Street in Torquay for the 2021 event as field upgrades at the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct have been delayed due to the onset of COVID-19.

Cr Everard said, "we had hoped this year's tournament could be held at the sports precinct, but unfortunately COVID-19 affected Council's ability to secure a contractor for the field upgrades.

"We anticipate the works will be completed in the second half of 2021."

"In the meantime, we expect the 2021 event at the Tavistock Street fields in Torquay will be a great success, as it has been for the past nine years," he said.

The 2021 event marks 25th anniversary of the Junior State Cup and is the 10th Junior State Cup to be held in the Fraser Coast region.