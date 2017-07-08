Junior State Cup wrap: Rocky's run continues and more

Bilambil already beat the men; now it wants a title

THE biggest Queensland Touch Junior State Cup in the event's 22-year history has drawn to a close.

The event attracted 220 teams from 29 associations across the state.

The third and final day was highlighted by grand finals in all 10 competitions, in which Rockhampton, Gold Coast and Brisbane continued their domination and Coomera finally broke through.

Coomera celebrates. 12 Boys final: Coomera Blue v Gold Coast. Queensland Touch Junior State Cup. Matthew McInerney

Coomera Blue's under-10s crashed out in quarter and semi finals at previous Junior State Cups, and other competitions throughout the year.

The side met the powerhouse Gold Coast outfit, which had won many of the events in which Coomera had fallen short.

Today's result was on Coomera's side however, as they broke through for a 5-3 win in the decider.

Rockhampton, Gold Coast and Brisbane Metro all won three grades each.

Gold Coast U/18 girls winners over Bilambil. 2017 Qld Touch Junior State Cup. Alistair Brightman

Gold Coast claimed the 14 Boys, 14 Girls and 18 Girls titles, the latter coming against a Bilambil outfit intent on finishing its Junior State Cup career with a win.

While Bilambil rallied, Gold Coast proved to be too strong as they ran out 7-5 winners.

Bilambil's Olivia Attenborough-Doyle thanked association president Mick Kennedy for allowing the girls to compete for the purple-clad side (they had previously represented South Tweed), and praised coach Les Watego for his commitment to the team.

BMTA celebrates. 10 Girls final: BMTA Red v Rockhampton Red. Queensland Touch Junior State Cup. Matthew McInerney

Brisbane claimed the 10 Boys, 10 Girls and 16 Girls titles, the latter a tight 6-5 win over Palm Beach.

Rockhampton claimed the 12 Girls title, and continued its domination of the 16 Boys and 18 Boys competitions.

Rockhampton celebrates winning the U/16 boys final. 2017 Qld Touch Junior State Cup. Alistair Brightman

The Central Queenslanders held off a fast-starting Redlands Touch Association in both grades.

It was the Redbacks' third consecutive 18 Boys title and their fourth 16 Boys success.

Full results

10 Boys: BMTA Red 4 def Coomera Blue 3

10 Girls: BMTA Red 3 def Rockhampton Red 0

12 Boys: Coomera Blue 5 def Gold Coast 3

12 Girls: Rockhampton Red 7 def Toowoomba White 5

14 Boys: Gold Coast 4 def Rockhampton Red 3

14 Girls: Gold Coast 4 def BMTA Red 1

16 Boys: Rockhampton 7 def Redlands Red 6

16 Girls: BMTA Red 6 def Palm Beach 5

18 Boys: Rockhampton 5 def Redlands 3

18 Girls: Gold Coast 7 def Bilambil 5