Juniors keen for the Jock Butterfield Memorial Day

PRACTICE: Under-10 Burrum Miners player Riley Frith gives his mates some tackling practice at Tuesday afternoon's training session.

IT IS arguably one of the biggest days on Burrum District Miners Junior Rugby League Club's yearly calendar.

The Jock Butterfield Memorial Day will attract about 500 junior footballers from across the Fraser Coast and surrounding regions.

The unique carnival, played over one day at Burum Miners' Torbanlea base, awards its overall winner on the joint efforts of teams from under-7s to U12s.

Wallaroos won the trophy last year, and will return for another crack at the highly sought-after silverware.

They will face the likes of hosts Burrum Miners, Hervey Bay Seagulls, Maryborough Brothers, and teams from as far away as Wondai and Murgon.

The one-day carnival is named after former international Jock Butterfield, who once held the record for the most caps for New Zealand's rugby league team.

He once said the most important thing about the carnival is not winning the cup, but "having fun regardless if you win, lose or draw”.

Butterfield played rugby league in New Zealand, New South Wales and Queensland during the 1950s and 60s.

A hooker, Butterfield played 36 games for New Zealand from 1953 to 1964, a record until Gary Freeman passed the mark.

Butterfield, who was named a hooker in New Zealand's team of the century in 2007, lived in Howard with wife Lillian until his death in 2004.

He was 72.

Miners president Steve Larsen said it shaped as a huge day.

While the effects of the Fraser Coast's driest February on record are still being felt, a small downpour earlier this week has the Torbanlea field looking as good as it possibly can ahead of the carnival.

"We had a little bit of rain which helped,” Larsen said. "The carnival is an amalgamated effort of all teams from each club, it's not all about grand finals.”

The first games are scheduled to be held at 8.30am, with a packed program until the U12s grand final at 2.30pm. Games will be played in U7s, U8s, U10s and U12s, with five minutes between fixtures.