34°
Sport

Juniors keen for the Jock Butterfield Memorial Day

Matthew McInerney
| 4th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
PRACTICE: Under-10 Burrum Miners player Riley Frith gives his mates some tackling practice at Tuesday afternoon's training session.
PRACTICE: Under-10 Burrum Miners player Riley Frith gives his mates some tackling practice at Tuesday afternoon's training session. Alistair Brightman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT IS arguably one of the biggest days on Burrum District Miners Junior Rugby League Club's yearly calendar.

The Jock Butterfield Memorial Day will attract about 500 junior footballers from across the Fraser Coast and surrounding regions.

The unique carnival, played over one day at Burum Miners' Torbanlea base, awards its overall winner on the joint efforts of teams from under-7s to U12s.

Wallaroos won the trophy last year, and will return for another crack at the highly sought-after silverware.

They will face the likes of hosts Burrum Miners, Hervey Bay Seagulls, Maryborough Brothers, and teams from as far away as Wondai and Murgon.

The one-day carnival is named after former international Jock Butterfield, who once held the record for the most caps for New Zealand's rugby league team.

He once said the most important thing about the carnival is not winning the cup, but "having fun regardless if you win, lose or draw”.

Butterfield played rugby league in New Zealand, New South Wales and Queensland during the 1950s and 60s.

A hooker, Butterfield played 36 games for New Zealand from 1953 to 1964, a record until Gary Freeman passed the mark.

Butterfield, who was named a hooker in New Zealand's team of the century in 2007, lived in Howard with wife Lillian until his death in 2004.

He was 72.

Miners president Steve Larsen said it shaped as a huge day.

While the effects of the Fraser Coast's driest February on record are still being felt, a small downpour earlier this week has the Torbanlea field looking as good as it possibly can ahead of the carnival.

"We had a little bit of rain which helped,” Larsen said. "The carnival is an amalgamated effort of all teams from each club, it's not all about grand finals.”

The first games are scheduled to be held at 8.30am, with a packed program until the U12s grand final at 2.30pm. Games will be played in U7s, U8s, U10s and U12s, with five minutes between fixtures.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcsport jock butterfield rugby league

Where you need to be for the best live music

IF YOU’RE into music, this city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Councillor calls for colleague's resignation

Councillor calls for colleague's resignation

Tensions have erupted in council, with one councillor calling for his colleague's resignation following a fiery ordinary meeting on Wednesday.

Untold tales of the Urangan Pier brought to light

EQUAL AMONG PIERS: (L) John Andersen and Brian Taylor from the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum with the book they've written to commemorate the centenary of Urangan Pier.

The Urangan Pier could be seen in a whole new light after today.

Local Partners

WATCH: A balloon artists visits a group of disabled adults

“It’s just absolutely beautiful just seeing each one enjoy something so tiny that I’ve made."

More than 300 students will tell the tale of Robin Hood

FAIRYTALE PLAY: Fraser Coast Anglican College students will star in Robin the Hood, coming to the Brolga Theatre on March 24-25.

The musical will be performed on March 24 and 25.

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

Musical to come to life at Brolga Theatre

The wardrobe team surrounded by fabrics and accessories in the costume room at the Brolga Theatre.

Ken is no stranger to the Maryborough music scene

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Adele's biggest fan smashes song challenge

WHEN Sunshine Coast mother Evonne stands in the crowd at Adele's Sunday show in Brisbane, one song will be more familiar than the rest.

The show set to save the day for one home owner at a time

Charlie Albone, Andrew Winter and Shaynna Blaze return for season 10 of Selling Houses Australia.

Many hands made light work in the return of Selling Houses Australia

How Arnie became mates with Ipswich lad made good

LOUD AND PROUD: Former Ipswich resident Glenn Twiddle with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Naomi Rogers-Twyford at Arnie's home at Santa Monica.

Former Bundamba High student Glenn Twiddle brings Arnie Down Under

Yvonne Sampson joins the big league in new footy channel

Yvonne Sampson in Mackay

"There is nothing like rugby league."

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

How to get to and from Adele’s show at the Gabba in Brisbane

Translink schedules extra services for Adele in Brisbane

Reunion with Meg Ryan? No chance

Singer John Mellencamp, right, and actress Meg Ryan.

No love lost between Meg Ryan and ex John Mellencamp

WATER VIEWS

24 Mant Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 3 $450,000

Situated in a quiet and very desirable location, overlooking beautiful Gataker's Bay Reserve including water views. Three bedrooms two bathrooms and separate...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $448,000

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY...

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

OWNERS DOWNSIZING AND MUST BE SOLD 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS = BUILT IN CUPBOARDS, GREAT SIDE ACCESS FOR A CARAVAN OR BOAT. 2 LOUNGING AREAS, COVERED AND ENCLOSED...

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $499,500.00

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

Water Views Forever

54 Turnstone Boulevard, River Heads 4655

Residential Land This is a great block and ready to build on now. Offering ... $99,000

This is a great block and ready to build on now. Offering substantial water views once a home has been established the opportunity is there to secure this block...

SOMETHING REALLY SPECIAL INSPECT TODAY!

15 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 6 2 4 Auction in...

Fantastic opportunity to enjoy a level, almost one acre (approx..3954m2) property in a country environment, close to all the amenities. Only 10 minutes to the...

SUPERB TOWNHOUSE! YOU WON&#39;T FIND BETTER

41/30 East Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 1 $299,500

Situated only 3 streets from the beach and Esplanade this two level, three bedroom townhouse gives you fantastic access to everything Hervey bay has to offer...

Be Quick, It Won&#39;t Last

24 St Andrews Drive, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

4 bedrooms Ensuite off main Separate lounge room Large shed 854m2 block (approx.) Please call for more details

THE GREAT ESCAPE

1 Bromiley Court, Dundowran 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

This property has it all! Small acreage, magnificent rural views, contemporary designer home, huge shed, undercover alfresco entertaining, spa and only 5 minutes...

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!