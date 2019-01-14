Menu
REVVIN' TO GO: Klinton Hancey in Pit Lane during the SSA National Junior Sedan Title 2019 at Maryborough Speedway.
REVVIN' TO GO: Klinton Hancey in Pit Lane during the SSA National Junior Sedan Title 2019 at Maryborough Speedway. Cody Fox
Juniors race hard for title

Jessica Lamb
by
14th Jan 2019 8:34 AM

HARD racing from Maryborough Speedway's youngest drivers chasing the elusive golden title on the weekend had fans roaring in anticipation.

During Saturday's qualifying rounds for the SSA National Junior Sedan Title 2019 five rollovers didn't dampen determination.

All on track walked off unscathed while spectators were treated to action including a run-away wheel, blown tyres and even a heat win from local racer Bryce Bayfield.

Attracting an audience of 1000 people on Saturday night, Maryborough Speedway President Wayne Moller said Sunday's finals never failed to excite the crowd.

"The atmosphere was great, especially when you have parents with kids racing they get very excited,” he said.

See Sports Monday for more and Tuesday's Chronicle for finals results.

