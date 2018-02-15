Menu
Juniors to tri their best at state championships

READY: The Queensland School Sport Triathlon Championships start tomorrow.
READY: The Queensland School Sport Triathlon Championships start tomorrow. Valerie Horton
Matthew McInerney
by

THE best junior triathletes from across Queensland will arrive at Hervey Bay today for one of the biggest competitions on the sport's calendar.

Queensland School Sport Triathlon and Aquathlon Championships officials will meet today while athletes and coaches complete their final inspection of the course.

The action is set to start about 8am tomorrow as male and female senior athletes hit the water for their 750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run.

Intermediate competitors will complete a 600m swim, 16km bike and 4km run, while juniors tackle a 400m swim, 12km bike and 3km run.

Relays and the aquathlons for 11-12yrs athletes will be held on Saturday morning.

The event attracts hundreds of visitors every year.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
