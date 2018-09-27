Jurassic Arc descended on Scarness foreshore

Sunday's dry boat race event on Scarness Beach raised money for the Cancer Council.

Sunday's dry boat race event on Scarness Beach raised money for the Cancer Council. Di Essery/Fraser Coast Tourism

T-REXES, vikings and dentists were just some of the characters who descended on the Scarness foreshore at the weekend.

Five teams took part in the annual dry boat races fundraiser for the Cancer Council Queensland and the Tea and Toasters Relay for Life team on Sunday afternoon.

Dry boat races consist of four people carrying a dry boat made of any material made to resemble the shape of a boat around the course by running.

The event was free to enter, but teams had to raise a minimum of $20, equating to $5 each.

Organiser Russell Booth said the day raised close to $300.

"Rent-a-Rex don't do anything by halves and some of their staff rocked up in their dinosaur suits in their boat Jurassic Arc, which runs on fossil fuels,” he laughed.

"It was a great day. One family made their box and came down, another boat had vikings.

"Malvern Dental crew competed as well and said next year they plan to come as teeth.

"Lots of people watched from the Scarness Pier so hopefully more people join in next time.”

The next event on the cards for the Tea and Toasters team is Sand Sculpting by Monique.

"My partner's daughter came up with the idea for a fundraiser when she was just seven years old,” Mr Booth said.

"There are always some amazing sand sculptures.

"It has run for the last four years. It will be held in the new year. Listen out closer to the date for more details.”