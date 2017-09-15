Jurassic Park star lives it up on Fraser Island

HOLLYWOOD actor Sam Neill, of Jurassic Park fame, was in the region yesterday to celebrate his 70th birthday.

The star posted a video to Twitter from Fraser Island to mark the milestone birthday.

"This is an idiot (me) celebrating getting this far," he wrote.

Thanks all for the good wishes.

He added that sharks were the reason he had not been swimming in the video, which was "part of the reason I made it this far."

Neill recently returned from the screening of his new film Sweet Country at the Venice Film Festival, but is missing the screening in Toronto this week due to filming commitments.

Production of the Foxtel series Unchartered with Sam Neill, following Captain James Cook's three voyages to the Pacific, is understood to have started last month.

Some things ARE getting better. I reckon I saw about 30 whales today, breaching, tail slapping, playing w calves. Wonderful. #FraserIsland pic.twitter.com/mBumXGibzX — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) September 13, 2017

Neill was also announced this week in the role of Michelle Payne's father Paddy in Rachel Griffiths' Ride Like a Girl alongside Teresa Palmer.