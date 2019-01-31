Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Liverpool had a penalty claim waved away by the referee.
Liverpool had a penalty claim waved away by the referee.
Soccer

‘It was probably the clearest penalty situation we have had’

31st Jan 2019 10:01 AM

Jurgen Klopp has slammed Martin Atkinson for not awarding Liverpool the "clearest penalty" as his side dropped points at home to Leicester.

Naby Keita was denied a blatant spot-kick after having his foot trodden on by Ricardo Pereira - but Foxes boss Claude Puel disagreed with the German chief.

Liverpool midfielder Keita was set to unleash a shot on goal from close range when he had his legs taken out from under him - with Klopp fuming.

After the 1-1 draw, the Kop boss roared: "It was probably the clearest penalty situation we have had. The ref was in the best position on the pitch.

"You will have to ask him why he didn't give a penalty. You cannot change it."

However, Puel agreed with the decision of the ref, answering when quizzed about the decision: "Are you a Liverpool fan? It is the same question!

"I think we had the right decision from the referee. There is no excuse for Liverpool."

Reds skipper Jordan Henderson was quick to back his own boss though, adding: "It looked like a penalty from where I was.

"The ref was closer than me so he had a better view. You'll probably know better than me!"

Liverpool now lead Manchester City by five points in the race to win the Premier League title, but Klopp clearly believes it should be seven.

 

This story originally appeared in The Sun.

More Stories

english premier league jurgen klopp leicester city liverpool
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    State unlocks more land for mining exploration

    premium_icon State unlocks more land for mining exploration

    Business THE State Government is unlocking more land across Queensland for mining exploration as part of a search for new deposits of coal, lead and copper.

    • 31st Jan 2019 3:38 PM
    PHOTO GALLERY: Students return for first day at school

    premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: Students return for first day at school

    News See more than 80 photos inside gallery

    • 31st Jan 2019 2:39 PM
    Missing something precious in Maryborough?

    Missing something precious in Maryborough?

    News Have you lost a pencil case in Maryborough?

    Regional uni lobby names boss ahead of election

    premium_icon Regional uni lobby names boss ahead of election

    Politics New boss to represent regional unis this election