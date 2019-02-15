Jury clears thief of arson after smash sparks $350,000 fire

A MAN who stole a Nissan Micra and rammed it through a warehouse roller door at a Wacol business has been found not guilty of deliberately lighting the subsequent fire that caused $350,000 damage.

A jury heard the small car was left wedged beneath the crumpled metal door after thief Scott Owens crashed before he fled in a ute that he stole from the warehouse.

The Micra then caught fire, with the resulting smoke and soot damage and disruption to business causing its owners $350,000 in losses.

Owens was charged with arson on February 5, 2018.

In a Crown trial before Ipswich District Court, Owens strongly denied that he deliberately lit the fire.

After hearing two days of forensic evidence given by a police scientific fire investigator, a jury found Owens not guilty.

At the start of his trial, Scott Anthony Owens, 25, entered pleas of guilty to three other charges, including two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle; and entering premises at Wacol to steal.

He admitted stealing the Nissan Micra at Manly, crashing it into the roller door, stealing from inside the business, then stealing and driving away in a Toyota Hilux.

Owens was arrested at 10pm on the night of the fire.

The arson trial heard there were two likely scenarios; that the impact of the car crashing into the roller doors caused the fire, or as the Crown prosecution alleged, it was lit by a human source.

Senior Sergeant Wayne Rasmussen examined the fire scene and was the Crown's expert witness.

In his evidence he said he could not definitively pinpoint arson. While finding that the fire burnt longer, or with more intensity, in the driver's foot well, Snr Sgt Rasmussen said it was "not an absolute" that the fire started there.

After the jury returned its verdict, Judge Dennis Lynch QC sentenced Owens on the three charges that he pleaded guilty to, along with another 30 lesser offences.

This included charges of fraud, three counts of unlawful use of motor vehicles, attempting to enter a dwelling to steal, entering premises by break, entering premises with intent, nine counts of stealing, drug possession, and driving unlicensed.

Owens was sentenced to three years jail but with the 368 days already spent in jail was given immediate parole with strict supervision. He was disqualified from driving for six months.