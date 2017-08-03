25°
News

Jury to decide fate of accused child molester

Journo_Jess
| 3rd Aug 2017 7:00 PM
FILE.
FILE. Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A JURY is deciding whether a family friend is a predator or instead a victim of a made-up tale.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of indecently touching an 11-year-old girl while staying at her mother's Urangan home during the Christmas holidays.

Hervey Bay District Court heard the man was a trusted friend of the mother's new partner and was considered "family", often sleeping over for days at a time, cuddling the alleged victim and tucking her into bed at night.

The accused was a man who liked to dress up in women's clothes and his "close" relationship with the alleged victim's mother was "beyond the understanding" of a child.

Crown Prosecutor Matt Le Grand told the court the accused had been giving the girl regular massages for back pain when he started "pushing the boundaries" by pulling down the girl's underwear and "kissing her bottom".

He claimed that the next time the accused offered the girl a massage, she refused and said she had a headache. When the accused allegedly climbed into bed with the girl and touched her genitals through her underwear, she allegedly "scratched" herself to get him to stop.

Mr Le Grand said the girl's reactions were evidence of her "protesting quietly against something she was uncomfortable with" and it would be "extraordinary" for a child to weave that level of detail into a make-believe story.

He said that while the girl freely admitted she wanted her parents to get back together and did not like how close the accused had become to her mother, there was "no embellishment" to her accounts which he suggested would have occurred if there was an ulterior motive.

In a pre-recorded interview with police the girl claims the accused liked to dress "slutty" and would wear high heels and dresses.

Defence Barrister Simon Lewis warned the jury against thinking that behaviour made his client a "weirdo" and more likely to have committed the offences alleged.

Instead, he said the girl's use of words in the interview which also included references to a man having an erection when he was "turned on" showed she was not as sexually naïve as some might expect of an 11-year-old.

"This is serious stuff," Mr Lewis said.

"The Crown want you to say my client is a child molester."

Pointing to the evidence of the girl's teacher, Mr Lewis argued the description of offending was different to what she had told her grandmother.

He asked the jury to consider the evidence in the context of "a troubled young girl who was cutting herself before my client came into her life". 

The jury retired late Thursday.

Deliberations are expected to resume on Friday.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccourt hervey bay district court

VIRAL VIDEO: Amazing whale footage not from here

VIRAL VIDEO: Amazing whale footage not from here

A viral video of a large whale circling boats at a marina was not captured in Hervey Bay despite claims on social media.

Facebook fraudster forced to pay back money

Facebook login page. Photo Crystal Jones / NewsMail

'No, he never got the parts. I won't deny it.'

Deputy mayor George Seymour launches new book

Cover of A Duty to the Community: the Life and Legacy of P.O.E. Hawkes by George Seymour.

Cr Seymour's new book will be released next week.

3.5km of Mary to Bay Rail Trail gets a facelift

Former president of the Hervey Bay Bicycle Users Group Dennis Johnson and Councillor David Lewis check out the next section of the Mary to Bay Rail Trail that will be constructed

Work will start on 3.5km of the Mary to Bay Rail Trail.

Local Partners

Maryborough skatepark to close to be be upgraded

Maryborough's skatepark in Anzac Park will be closed for more than a month starting next week.

Zumba for kids to start this month in Hervey Bay

Zumba classes with Peta Whitney start July 31 in Hervey Bay.

Classes will be part of BE Fit Kids Hervey Bay.

New York Slice has best news for Toowoomba

New York Slice is coming to Toowoomba.

It's one of the most popular pizza franchises in the state

18 Fraser Coast events you don't want to miss

The Urangan PIer on a cloudy day.

Get your calendar out - there is lots happening this year.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

The Good Wife spin-off courting all new dramas

Picking up a year after The Good Wife ends, The Good Fight has compelling stars – including Game of Thrones actress Rose Leslie.

What's on the big screen this week

Kumail Nanjiani in a scene from the movie The Big Sick.

A COMEDIAN dramatises his real-life romance and Charlize kicks butt.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Big Sick is refreshingly original

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Kumail Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan in a scene from the movie The Big Sick. Supplied by Roadshow Films.

IF YOU'RE going to see one rom com this year, make it this one.

MOVIE REVIEW: Atomic Blonde is a visually appealing mess

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Charlize Theron in a scene from the movie Atomic Blonde. Supplied by Universal Pictures.

Charlize Theron is killer but the plot is a filler.

Sam Armytage: Alan Jones a 'troublemaker' after booze quip

Samantha Armytage, left, was discussing how much alcohol the Queen consumed when Alan Jones then threw it back at Armytage, alluding that the Sunrise host drinks more than that. Pictures: Sam Ruttyn and David Swift

“Honestly, Sam, you started with the gin..."

Mining giant Adani wins court costs over coal terminal case

A group battling a mining firm has had another court setback after saying the coal project threatened the Great Barrier Reef.

Second setback for community group struggling with Adani

Andrew Denton to undergo heart surgery 'within days'

Former 'Enough Rope' host Andre Denton has been diagnosed with advanced heart disease.

Former host forced to quit campaign trail for voluntary euthanasia.

Prestige Property; Premium Address.

10 Gundesen Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

Step inside this luxuries resort style home and be surprised. This is ambient relaxed living at its best, from the entry foyer to the expansive decks this home...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

WON&#39;T LAST LONG, INSPECT TODAY!

64 Pembridge Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $425,000

This well presented quality built family home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with en-suite off the main, spacious extended entertainment area with brand new outdoor...

Bush and beach hobby farm

16 Torbanlea Pialba Road, Walligan 4655

House 3 2 3 $650,000

Under 15 minutes to beaches, Stocklands, restaurant, cafes and airport in Hervey Bay 4.75ha (approx. 11.7 acres) Rare and Exotic Fruit Trees plus cleared...

Luxury Townhouse close to the Beach

2/243 Torquay Terrace, Torquay 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a modern townhouse in sunny Hervey Bay, within walking distance to shops and the beach then this home is for you. The property is in a...

Your own peace of paradise with views across the Bay to Fraser Island.

6 Flinders St, Point Vernon 4655

House 6 2 2 Auction in...

This beautiful 2 story timber home is situated in popular Point Vernon in a quiet street only one back from the Esplanade. The home has 6 bedrooms or 4 bedrooms...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long!

5/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Forthcoming...

This fully renovated modern low set unit is positioned perfectly in a quiet position which is only a short stroll to the brand new shopping centre, TAFE, Hospital...

Large Family Home Close to the Beach

34 Sempfs Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Close to the beach and only a matter of a short drive to amenities and shops, this beautifully presented home awaits a growing family or a couple looking for a...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long, Make An Offer!

4 Goodwin Avenue, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 1 Forthcoming...

Great Value Doesn't Last Long, Make An Offer! If an immaculate, perfectly located home close to the water with peace and tranquillity is what you are looking for...

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

Open for inspection homes Aug 3 - 9

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Rare investment/development property on Sunshine Coast

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0119.JPG

Stand-alone freehold property in Maroochydore 'eat street' precinct

Coast house so unique 'it's impossible to value'

The entrance to 312 Teewah Beach Rd. Picture: Dowling Neyland/SuppliedSource:Supplied

Australia’s most unique house ‘impossible to value’

Squatters nightmare: Queensland woman forced to live in car

The squatters have made a Queensland mother's life hell. Picture: Channel 9

She tried calling police, but ended up getting arrested herself.