Jury to decide fate of accused child molester

A JURY is deciding whether a family friend is a predator or instead a victim of a made-up tale.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of indecently touching an 11-year-old girl while staying at her mother's Urangan home during the Christmas holidays.

Hervey Bay District Court heard the man was a trusted friend of the mother's new partner and was considered "family", often sleeping over for days at a time, cuddling the alleged victim and tucking her into bed at night.

The accused was a man who liked to dress up in women's clothes and his "close" relationship with the alleged victim's mother was "beyond the understanding" of a child.

Crown Prosecutor Matt Le Grand told the court the accused had been giving the girl regular massages for back pain when he started "pushing the boundaries" by pulling down the girl's underwear and "kissing her bottom".

He claimed that the next time the accused offered the girl a massage, she refused and said she had a headache. When the accused allegedly climbed into bed with the girl and touched her genitals through her underwear, she allegedly "scratched" herself to get him to stop.

Mr Le Grand said the girl's reactions were evidence of her "protesting quietly against something she was uncomfortable with" and it would be "extraordinary" for a child to weave that level of detail into a make-believe story.

He said that while the girl freely admitted she wanted her parents to get back together and did not like how close the accused had become to her mother, there was "no embellishment" to her accounts which he suggested would have occurred if there was an ulterior motive.

In a pre-recorded interview with police the girl claims the accused liked to dress "slutty" and would wear high heels and dresses.

Defence Barrister Simon Lewis warned the jury against thinking that behaviour made his client a "weirdo" and more likely to have committed the offences alleged.

Instead, he said the girl's use of words in the interview which also included references to a man having an erection when he was "turned on" showed she was not as sexually naïve as some might expect of an 11-year-old.

"This is serious stuff," Mr Lewis said.

"The Crown want you to say my client is a child molester."

Pointing to the evidence of the girl's teacher, Mr Lewis argued the description of offending was different to what she had told her grandmother.

He asked the jury to consider the evidence in the context of "a troubled young girl who was cutting herself before my client came into her life".

The jury retired late Thursday.

Deliberations are expected to resume on Friday.