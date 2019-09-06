Menu
Investigators closed in on a 60-year-old Eli Waters man and charged him with the murder of 75-year-old Norma Ludlam in July 2015.
JURY DECIDES: Everything from neighbour murder trial so far

Jessica Lamb
6th Sep 2019 11:55 AM

THE Maryborough Supreme Court jury will retire today to consider if Eli Waters man Frederick Ronald Sinfield is a killer.

Mr Sinfield has pleaded not guilty to killing his 75-year-old neighbour Norma Ludlam in July 2015.

Here is everything you need to know about the trial so far:

