Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Day five: Former Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft (R) enters Hervey Bay District Court with his (L) lawyer Angelo Angelo Venardos and defence barrister Mitch Rawlings.
Day five: Former Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft (R) enters Hervey Bay District Court with his (L) lawyer Angelo Angelo Venardos and defence barrister Mitch Rawlings. Angela Kelly
Council News

GUILTY: Jury returns verdict in Chris Loft case

Angela Kelly
by
4th Nov 2019 11:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

12.15pm   A jury has found Chris Loft guilty of misconduct. MORE TO COME.  

 

11am: THE trial against former Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft entered its fifth day in the Hervey Bay District Court.

  Judge Gary Long completed his summary and the jury has retired to deliberate on Mr Loft's charge of misconduct in a public office.    

Jurors will need to wade through a lengthy file of email communications, evidence and video interview transcripts before deciding on a verdict.

More Stories

chris loft fccourt misconduct in relation to public office
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROLLING COVERAGE: Premier and Cabinet visit Maryborough

        premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: Premier and Cabinet visit Maryborough

        Politics The most powerful political leaders in the state have gathered in Maryborough

        JOBS EXCLUSIVE: First look at new M’boro Ergon depot

        premium_icon JOBS EXCLUSIVE: First look at new M’boro Ergon depot

        News Upgraded depot will create up to 50 construction jobs.

        Bay builders awarded as big players in the game

        premium_icon Bay builders awarded as big players in the game

        News Leaders in the Fraser Coast construction industry put the region on the map when...

        JOBS: Hiring blitz begins at munitions plant

        premium_icon JOBS: Hiring blitz begins at munitions plant

        Careers RECRUITMENT is under way for Maryborough’s $60 million factory