Murder accused haunted by victim’s face

A MAN accused of murder told police he still saw Michael McCabe's face and it was playing on his conscience, a court has heard.

Jason Douglas Taylor's trial continues in the Townsville Supreme Court. He is alleged to have murdered Mr McCabe in the company of others on or about August 15, 2015.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Taylor made the comments to police in voluntary recorded interviews which were played out for the jury in court.

"I wondered what his (the victim's) parents would think, I was worried about him, but I was worried about myself," Taylor told police.

He said he was seeing Mr McCabe's face "all the time" and that it was "playing" on his conscience.

Taylor later told police he knew in his "whole soul" he wasn't guilty, and only went along with the wishes of the other men because he feared for his life.

The court heard he allegedly punched Mr McCabe a few times during the alleged assault involving the other men at the Burnda St apartment they were gathered in.

One of the men allegedly involved in the assault said it should take care of a drug debt owed by the victim.

Taylor said he had helped load the victim into the boot of a car before they allegedly drove off to Mount Spec Rd, where Mr McCabe's body was found.

It is alleged he was present when the victim was kicked down into an embankment below the side of the road.

Taylor told police he could hear Mr McCabe moaning after he hit land, and said one of the men's names out loud in recognition.

When pushed by police as to why he didn't try to help the victim, or call emergency services for medical assistance, Taylor said he was scared.

"I couldn't do anything for him (the victim), I didn't want to tick him (another accused) off … he probably would of hurt me," he said.

The court heard after the group left the victim off the side of the road, they drove to a service station where they purchased cleaning products such as bleach, as well as a mop which was used to clean the blood and "fingerprints" in the apartment.

The trial continues