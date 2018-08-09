Menu
Crime

Jury in arson trial discharged after misconduct by a juror

Annie Perets
by
9th Aug 2018 3:07 PM
THE jury in a high-profile arson trial has been discharged after one juror took a news article on the case into the jury room.   

The reading of media articles or any material not presented in court as evidence is strictly prohibited for jurors until they have reached a verdict.   

As a result, the trial of Matthew Eric Garner had to be abandoned.  

Judge Julie Ryrie said there was a chance the jurors could have been influenced by the contents of the article which the court heard was read out in the jury room.   

She declared the trial a "waste of taxpayer's money".  

A new trial will be held in Brisbane.   

