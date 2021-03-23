Jury to decide if cheating boyfriend was also abuser

Alexis Lang and Matthew Leigh Cooke were in a rocky relationship, Hervey Bay Magistrates Court has heard.

Alexis Lang and Matthew Leigh Cooke were in a rocky relationship, Hervey Bay Magistrates Court has heard.

Closing arguments have been made in a district court case where the jury has heard allegations of violence, abuse and infidelity.

Matthew Leigh Cooke pleaded not guilty in Hervey Bay District Court to charges of strangulation, assault and wilful damage.

The court has heard testimony from both parties, including his former partner, Alexis Lang, who accused him of being violent against her, including grabbing her by the throat, on a number of occasions.

During his testimony, Mr Cooke claimed he was not angry with Ms Lang during the time of the alleged assaults, including when Ms Lang attacked the mother of his children during one incident.

The prosecution called Mr Cooke’s testimony “disingenuous”, suggesting that he had been angry at the time of the alleged assaults, the first of which happened in Thailand when the then-couple was on holiday.

Other assaults were alleged to have followed at Mr Cooke’s home, but the defendant said he had only ever acted physically to restrain Ms Lang to protect himself or someone else.

The defence argued it was Ms Lang who had not been a reliable witness.

She said she had fled to Sydney to escape Mr Cooke as she was afraid of him.

But evidence showed that she had remained in touch with him, shared intimate messages and had even invited him to a swingers’ party in Sydney.

Voicemail recordings were also played in which Ms Lang called Mr Cooke a “c**t” and a “mutt” because he owed her money.

Testimony from neighbours who said they had witnessed one of the assaults was also called into question.

The couple, Bill and Theresa Lowe, testified they had seen Mr Cooke punch Ms Lang multiple times.

But the defence barrister said Ms Lang had never claimed to be punched by Mr Cooke in any of the instances alleged by the prosecution.

He beseeched the jury to “believe Matthew any day of the week and twice on Sunday”.

The prosecution claimed Ms Lang was not an “abusive little b***h” or a woman “who just starts her s**t” as suggested by Mr Cooke.

The prosecutor said she was a damaged, emotional young woman who had been the victim of gaslighting and manipulation during her relationship with Mr Cooke.

He said Ms Lang had not shied from being honest, even when it was not flattering to her.

She had admitted to attacking the other woman and to scrawling the word “dog” on the door frame outside Mr Cooke’s home, the prosecutor said.

Mr Cooke had impregnated two other women while involved with Ms Lang, the court was told last week.

Ms Lang said an example of his gaslighting was telling her they would have a baby, then cheating on her.

While owing money to her, he had also paid for the mother of his children to have breast implants, the court was told.

His behaviour explained her “raw, unguarded emotion” on the voicemail messages, the prosecution told the court.

The jury will soon retire to consider its verdict.

Originally published as Jury to decide if cheating boyfriend was also abuser