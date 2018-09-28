Just $1 a day for best print and online news

Menu
28th Sep 2018 10:08 AM

WHAT can you get for $1 a day? Usually not a great deal.

But a 'great deal' explains exactly what you get in an incredible package that we are calling the best value news subscription offer in Australia.

Not only will you get full access to local news through this website, but you will get the printed edition delivered to your home. For just $1 a day*.

And you also get digital access to News Corp's suite of websites and apps, including The Courier-Mail, the Daily Telegraph, the Herald-Sun and The Advertiser (Adelaide).

That's incredible value.

It will ensure you are the first to know the national and statewide agenda-setting stories across business, development, crime, politics, courts, and of course the best NRL, AFL, cricket and general sports coverage in the country.

At a local level, we will keep you up to date with new developments which affect you, coverage of what's happening in our courts, as well as breaking news as it happens.

We will tell you what's on this weekend, great things to do with the kids, as well as providing you with information about local gigs and events.

You can sign up for news alerts, ensuring when the big stories happen in your area, you're the first to know.

You will be given full access to our app where you can follow topics of interest and be notified when new stories appear in your favourite niche. News you want, to your inbox on demand? Absolutely.

In the app, you will be able to see the full digital edition of the paper each day, allowing you to download and read it on your tablet.

TICKETS + SPECIAL OFFERS

Our subscribers can also access News Corp's +Rewards member benefits program.

Members can enjoy access to a limited number of double passes to a variety of top sporting events and theatre tickets, freebies and exclusive offers.

Updated monthly, check out what's available exclusively to members - you must be an eligible subscriber to redeem and access these offers.

Want to know more? You can ring our subscriptions team on 1300 361 604 during business hours or go to our hot offer page.

For those not wanting a paper delivered, there's also a great deal that starts at just 50 cents a day.

*$1 a day for the first 6 months. Min. cost $28. Conditions apply

