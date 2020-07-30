JUST A CROC: Dametto blows up over policy

Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto says a string of close calls between crocodiles and residents and their pets shows the state government's crocodile-management policy is letting down north Queenslanders.

Mr Dametto said he was extremely concerned for the welfare of Beach Holm residents.

"My office and I have been liaising with residents for the past few weeks about this issue, strongly lobbying ­Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch's office to get rangers to remove these crocodiles as they pose an unacceptable risk to the community," Mr Dametto said.

"Disappointingly, we are still waiting for a response.

"Unfortunately, we have a situation where bureaucrats in Brisbane seem to put the life of a dangerous, overpopulated animal above that of human beings and their pets."

Mr Dametto said that Katter's ­Australian Party's Safer Waterways Bill - which was voted down by both major parties last year - advocated for a controlled reduction of the crocodile population and egg harvesting in waterways that surround populated areas.

"Here we had a solution that would reduce the number of crocodiles in populated waterways, but neither Labor nor the LNP are interested.

"The safety of north Queenslanders seems to be a low priority for them," he said.

The Department of Environment and Science said they would conduct a detailed site assessment of Beach Holm this week to determine whether an aggressive crocodile could be removed by vessel.

