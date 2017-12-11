Just days left to nominate Queensland Young Achiever

THERE'S less than a week left to nominate someone deserving of the Queensland Young Achiever Awards.

Finalists will be presented and winners announced at an Awards Gala Presentation Dinner on Friday, May 4 2018 in Brisbane.

Category winners will each receive $2000 courtesy of Auswide Bank and a trophy.

One of the eight category winners will be chosen as the Queensland Young Achieve of the Year and will be prized with an additional $2000 from Auswide Bank and a State trophy.

To nominate, visit www.awardsaustralia.com/qldyaa.

Nominations close Friday, December 15.