Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Just days left to nominate Queensland Young Achiever

Inge Hansen
by

THERE'S less than a week left to nominate someone deserving of the Queensland Young Achiever Awards.

Finalists will be presented and winners announced at an Awards Gala Presentation Dinner on Friday, May 4 2018 in Brisbane.

Category winners will each receive $2000 courtesy of Auswide Bank and a trophy.

<<READ MORE LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE HERE>>

One of the eight category winners will be chosen as the Queensland Young Achieve of the Year and will be prized with an additional $2000 from Auswide Bank and a State trophy.

To nominate, visit www.awardsaustralia.com/qldyaa.

Nominations close Friday, December 15.

Related Items

Topics:  fccommunity fraser coast nominations queensland young achiever awards

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Waterholes to make a day trip to these school holidays

Waterholes to make a day trip to these school holidays

THE Fraser Coast and nearby regions have some gorgeous freshwater swimming holes where people can cool off at during the school holidays.

Man says dope tea a miracle weight loss aid

TEA LEAVES: Timothy George Phillips was busted with almost 500 marijuana plants.

Claims in court give new meaning to high tea

Mayor Loft turns to social media as suspension notice looms

Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor, Chris Loft.

A post calling for support was posted on Cr Loft's official page.

Man charged for waving large knife on Boat Harbour Drive

Police performance will be measured on the number of tickets issued.

Officers observed the man waving the knife.

Local Partners