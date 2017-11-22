Just days to go, what do you want to know?

Working from Sydney, Jessica specialises in crime/court reporting, filing for APN’s regional mastheads in Northern NSW as well as providing national content for the group. She was previously Chief Reporter at the Fraser Coast Chronicle in Hervey Bay, Queensland where she grew up and trained. Early in her career, she was named Queensland Young Journalist of the Year at the Clarion Awards. More recently, she was finalist at the 2013 Kennedy Awards for Excellence in NSW Journalism in both the...

WITH just days to go until the State Election, the Chronicle is committed to covering the issues most important to you.

Already, we've got a check-list for those who want your vote this Saturday.

If Gympie and Bundaberg are getting their stretches of the Bruce Highway fixed, when will it be our turn?

Who is telling the truth about the history of our train contracts and who is best placed to ensure they remain in Maryborough?

What is your plan to turn-around the region's dismal unemployment rates?

We love our whales but what are you going to do to promote our tourism industry all year round?

How will you help ease our electricity bill pain?

These questions and many more will be asked and answered in this newspaper as we prepare to head to the polls on Saturday.

Candidates and sitting MPs are on notice and encouraged to respond with solutions rather than simply pointing the blame at their opponents.

All responses will be printed and readers will be left to decide who is best placed to serve them.

If you've been following our Get to Know Your Candidates Series, the last of these will be printed tomorrow. So far, we have profiled Maryborough's Labor MP Bruce Saunders, his One Nation opponent James Hansen and LNP candidate Richard Kingston.

In Hervey Bay, we have covered three-term LNP member Ted Sorensen, One Nation's Damian Huxham and Labor hopeful Adrian Tantari. If you have missed any of these, they are available at our website frasercoastchronicle.com.au.

If you have a topic you want our pollies to tackle this week, email me at jessica.grewal@ frasercoastchronicle.com.au