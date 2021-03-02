Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fraser Coast Tourism and Events CEO Martin Simons and Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour with Hervey the whale at the boat harbour. Photo: Stuart Fast
Fraser Coast Tourism and Events CEO Martin Simons and Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour with Hervey the whale at the boat harbour. Photo: Stuart Fast
Community

Just gets better... Booking giant names Bay one of best

Stuart Fast
2nd Mar 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Hervey Bay has received another national tourism award, named today as one of Australia’s most welcoming destinations by Booking.com.

The Bay scored third place based on Booking.com user feedback.

It comes amid a flurry of wins for the region’s tourism industry.

Fellow travel giant Wotif recently named the Bay as the second best spot in Queensland and seventh in the country.

This week Hervey Bay’s Torquay Beach was named the 6th best in the state by Surf Life Saving Queensland. .

Jetstar will also begin direct flights from Sydney to the Bay in May.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour gave full credit of the most recent award to the city’s local community, local businesses and tourism operators.

“Being a welcoming city means people feel comfortable when they’re here, they’re well taken care of at restaurants or on tours and that is what people are looking for,” he said.

“It puts us at the front of a very welcoming community, a place where people come and relax, go whale watching, have a great time and where lasting memories are made.

“Hervey Bay is a tourism town, it brings money here it creates jobs … it’s the home of World Heritage listed Fraser Island, unique diving experiences, safe and secluded beaches and is the number one place to watch humpback whales at play.

“Hervey Bay is situated exactly where people from interstate want to travel, that’s why Jetstar have come back for the first time in 15 years, that’s why I’m expecting a really big whale watching season this year.”

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events General Manager Martin Simons said Hervey Bay tourism operators were getting the recognition they deserved and he wanted to push on and achieve better results.

“Bookings are very strong, accommodation bookings have been strong. We’ve been running at 80 per cent capacity since June … we’re well primed and looking forward to a great winter season,” he said.

The announcement of the Booking.com rating also comes after the opening of a new Fraser Island drawcard.

More Stories

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Who has the Best Pizza in Fraser Coast

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Who has the Best Pizza in Fraser Coast

        News There’s only two days left to get your votes in for the best pizza in Fraser Coast! VOTE HERE

        FULL LIST: Maryborough Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Maryborough Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        Grandstanding, petty Premier ignores facts: Frydenberg

        Premium Content Grandstanding, petty Premier ignores facts: Frydenberg

        Opinion Treasurer Josh Frydenberg fires back at Annastacia Palaszczuk over JobKeeper

        How Queenslanders left their Govt for dead in COVID recovery

        Premium Content How Queenslanders left their Govt for dead in COVID recovery

        News Qld took more out of super than state spent on COVID recovery