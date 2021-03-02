Just gets better... Booking giant names Bay one of best

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events CEO Martin Simons and Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour with Hervey the whale at the boat harbour. Photo: Stuart Fast

Hervey Bay has received another national tourism award, named today as one of Australia’s most welcoming destinations by Booking.com.

The Bay scored third place based on Booking.com user feedback.

It comes amid a flurry of wins for the region’s tourism industry.

Fellow travel giant Wotif recently named the Bay as the second best spot in Queensland and seventh in the country.

This week Hervey Bay’s Torquay Beach was named the 6th best in the state by Surf Life Saving Queensland. .

Jetstar will also begin direct flights from Sydney to the Bay in May.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour gave full credit of the most recent award to the city’s local community, local businesses and tourism operators.

“Being a welcoming city means people feel comfortable when they’re here, they’re well taken care of at restaurants or on tours and that is what people are looking for,” he said.



“It puts us at the front of a very welcoming community, a place where people come and relax, go whale watching, have a great time and where lasting memories are made.

“Hervey Bay is a tourism town, it brings money here it creates jobs … it’s the home of World Heritage listed Fraser Island, unique diving experiences, safe and secluded beaches and is the number one place to watch humpback whales at play.

“Hervey Bay is situated exactly where people from interstate want to travel, that’s why Jetstar have come back for the first time in 15 years, that’s why I’m expecting a really big whale watching season this year.”



Fraser Coast Tourism and Events General Manager Martin Simons said Hervey Bay tourism operators were getting the recognition they deserved and he wanted to push on and achieve better results.

“Bookings are very strong, accommodation bookings have been strong. We’ve been running at 80 per cent capacity since June … we’re well primed and looking forward to a great winter season,” he said.

The announcement of the Booking.com rating also comes after the opening of a new Fraser Island drawcard.