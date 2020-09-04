Menu
‘Just go get a licence’: Frank advice to illegal driver

Carlie Walker
4th Sep 2020 10:00 AM
"JUST go get a licence."

That was the succinct advice given to a Maryborough man who was caught driving unlicensed.

Dante Christopher Williams appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court this week, pleading guilty to driving without a licence and two counts of contravening a police order.

The court heard Williams was stopped on Dundas St in Granville when he was dropping off his brother and returning home to his sick father.

Defence lawyer Michael Riedel said Williams was a carer for his father.

He had never held a licence.

Williams was fined $600 and he was disqualified from driving for three months.

