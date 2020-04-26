Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

‘Just insane’: Bumping in crowds at shops

by Paul Weston, Emily Toxward
26th Apr 2020 5:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CROWDS sick of being cooped up have flocked to Gold Coast shopping centres where patrons say it is impossible to avoid being bumped or abide by social distancing.

Just before noon, traffic jams were occurring on roundabouts at Oxenford as residents rushed to Bunnings and Westfield Helensvale for shopping.

Packed car park at Westfield Helensvale on the northern Gold Coast.
Packed car park at Westfield Helensvale on the northern Gold Coast.

Further south, at Nerang, a resident caught in traffic told The Bulletin: "There are huge line-ups here at Bunnings. At Aldi, we saw the biggest crowds since before the coronavirus restrictions started."

At Pacific Pines, after major shops were closed for Anzac Day on Saturday, the line-up of shoppers before 11am was outside the centre as staff continued with number counting of entrants.

coronaviruspromo

 

"There are a lot of people inside. It's incredibly busy. It's disappointing to see so few shoppers are social distancing. It's just a mad rush," a female shopper said.

Line-ups for shoppers at Westfield Helensvale on the Gold Coast.
Line-ups for shoppers at Westfield Helensvale on the Gold Coast.

At Westfield Helenvale, the crowds were larger, with the main car park full and customers having to park in the overflow car parks south of the centre.

The fruit market at the southern end was packed with few shoppers showing concern about social distancing as they rushed for supplies.

Several older shoppers, some wearing face masks, chose to stay outside under the shade of trees.

"The crowds in there are insane," a shopper said.

A Pacific Pines resident said social distancing was not happening at the fruit market and Woolworths at Westfield was "chocka".

"I tried to keep my distance but some people just keep bumping into me, it was impossible to keep 1.5 metres away from everyone. There was also a queue to get into Target, but further down the centre wasn't busy at all."

Busy morning shopping at Pacific Pines shopping centre on the Gold Coast's northern end.
Busy morning shopping at Pacific Pines shopping centre on the Gold Coast's northern end.

 

Originally published as 'Just insane': Bumping in crowds at shops

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks shopping social distancing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Patient taken to M'boro hospital after jetski incident

        premium_icon Patient taken to M'boro hospital after jetski incident

        News A patient has been taken to Maryborough Hospital after the incident

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        Quiet times continue during Fraser Island lockdown

        premium_icon Quiet times continue during Fraser Island lockdown

        News Both resorts will be closed until May 31

        ANZAC DAY 2020: Full coverage as Fraser Coast remembers

        ANZAC DAY 2020: Full coverage as Fraser Coast remembers

        News A message from the Fraser Coast Chronicle this Anzac Day