‘Juvenile’: Man blasted for challenging boyfriend to fight

A MAGISTRATE has blasted a man who turned up at the home of his former partner and challenged her new boyfriend to a fight, calling his behaviour "just juvenile".

The man pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to contravening a domestic violence order and possessing dangerous drugs when he appeared this week.

The court heard on April 3, the man went to the Dunmora home of his former partner.

Inside was a man who was visiting the home.

He was ask to leave, but he stood outside and continued calling out the male and challenging him to fight.

In a separate incident, on July 6 the man was stopped by police.

During a search of the vehicle, the officers found a small amount of cannabis.

The court heard the man's former partner was living in the home they had once shared.

Some items belonging to the man had gone missing and on that day he "blew up" the court was told.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler described the man's behaviour as "just juvenile".

"Imagine if she turned up and tried to find your new partner," he said.

The man was fined $600 and no conviction was recorded.