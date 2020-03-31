Menu
Stacey Dekker and Genna Lesmond practise social distancing while getting their dose of daily exercise walking along the Esplanade
‘Just keep moving’ Local trainer recommends

BRENDAN BOWERS
31st Mar 2020 12:00 AM
FITNESS: With tougher restrictions coming into force as a result of the pandemic it is important the community stays healthy.

One local personal trainer offered the following advice for people stuck in isolation.

Ali Bennett of Allied Fitness believes people just need to keep moving.

"My first tip is to stay home but if you are going stir crazy, go for a walk or a run on your own," she said.

Ms Bennett believes another important tip is to watch what you are eating while at home.

"You won't be moving around as much as you normally would so make sure you watch your calorie intake."

She also pointed out that her gym and many others have also introduced online programs to assist people with exercise while in isolation.

Locals Stacey Dekker and Genna Lesmond subscribe to Bennett's advice and walk along the Esplanade as a form of daily exercise.

"We have been doIng it for a few years and have found it is good for our physical and mental health," Ms Lesmond said.

Both walkers are ensuring they follow all government guidelines and directions.

They have noticed other walkers are also following the advice and keeping their distance from other people exercising.

"It is tough to be in isolation but we need to ensure we take care of ourselves and the community," Ms Dekker said.

Asked to offer a closing bit of advice to the community, Ms Bennett offered a simple answer.

"Keep moving and eat well."

