Just over a week until Aussie legends hit the Bay

BIG CONCERT: The Black Sorrows will join Aussie legends John Farnham, James Reyne and Ross Wilson at By The C. CONTRIBUTED
Jodie Callcott
THERE is just over a week to secure your ticket to see Aussie legends John Farnham, James Reyne, The Black Sorrows and Ross Wilson playing live at Seafront Oval on February 10.

Zaccaria Concerts and Touring is bringing the 'By The C' celebration of live music, food and community to the Fraser Coast in partnership with Fraser Coast Tourism and Events.

FCTE communications officer Tracey Joynson said recommended buying tickets through Ticketmaster, or on the day if they had not previously sold.

"Ticketmaster is the partnering ticketing agent for this show therefore we recommend people only buy via them so they are assured to receive legitimate tickets at the right price," Mrs Joynson said.

"Any tickets purchased via other sites may not scan on the day or may be inflated in price.

"There is no cut off date to buy tickets and they will also be available at the box office on show day."

Headline act John Farnham is an Australian music phenomenon and the country's most successful solo artist, having been in the spotlight for more than 50 years with successive big-selling albums and sold-out concert tours.

FCTE marketing and communications manager Bradley Nardi said concert goers would be able to feast and drink at pop-up beach bars and food stalls and browse markets featuring goods and art by local artists.

"It's great to see major national talent back performing an open-air concert in the region," Mr Nardi said.

"Provided it attracts strong support, the aim is to make the 'By The C' music festival with its big-name acts an annual event to help bring more visitors into the area in February-March which are traditionally leaner months for tourism."

"FCTE had been searching for a signature attraction to add to its annual festival portfolio of Relish... and a major music event was a natural fit," he said.

Mr Nardi said locals and visitors were encouraged to "throw on their sunnies, grab a wine and a picnic rug and come and enjoy what will be an unforgettable day".

Topics:  by the c fcentertainment fcwhatson festival fraser coast hervey bay james reyne john farnham ross wilson seafront oval

