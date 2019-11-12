'Just run ... it's going to be a holocaust'

GETTING OUT: Diana Willis tends to her horse after evacuating to Hawthorne Park in South Grafton from her house at OBX Creek.

AFTER two nights of watching and waiting for fires at Buccarumbi, south-west of Grafton that surrounded her home around OBX Creek, Diana Willis knew it was time to go yesterday.

"You just had to go. (It's) going to be a holocaust," she said.

Ms Willis brought her animals into Hawthorne Creek, and said the situation in the area was dire.

"We're on the Buccarumbi end of Glens Creek Road, and it's come across the Rocky Creek Dam, and it stopped for the night," she said.

"But the winds are changing and it can either come back around, hit us from the side or come around and hit from the other side.

"We can't get back now; it's too dangerous. Last night we got some sleep because we hadn't slept for two days for the stress of thinking you're going to burn down. For nights we did shifts watching for it, and you have to watch."

Ms Willis said their neighbours had gathered at their property after they and RFS had saved a house on the ridge near them, but last night were told to go.

"The neighbours said there were 40-foot walls of flame, and what can you do? You can't do anything," she said.

More terrifying stories were also coming from friends of theirs at nearby Newton Boyd, where many people were struggling to get out.

"Our friend at Newton Boyd just got out today, and she'd went to get out, and the roads were blocked, and she had to back off and go home," Ms Willis said.

"The fireys told them there was nothing more they could do to help, and if they couldn't get out, they said to get in the river and cover themselves with a wet blanket.

"The fire had already burned three sides of their property, and then it came at them from the fourth side, and they jumped in the river to let it pass.

"And the next day it did it again. Even though it'd burned, it burned again."

Ms Willis said that even in areas where the fires had passed, the danger of falling trees was just as threatening as the firefront - "there's widowmakers everywhere out there," she said. For now, Ms Willis has a simple message for those still contemplating staying in the face of worsening conditions.

"Run. Just run," she said. "It's scary. You can't sleep. You can't turn off - there's too much to think about it. I know it's your life and future, but I've heard enough stories to know to run."