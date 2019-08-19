Justice Crew bound for Brolga

ON TOUR: Justice Crew will hit the stage at the Brolga Theatre on October 3, where fans could expect a high-energy show with new material.

THE talented and energetic Aussie hip-hop group Justice Crew have given a shout out to their Fraser Coast fans ahead of their 10th Anniversary Tour.

The crew will hit the stage at the Brolga Theatre on October 3, where fans can expect a high-energy show with new material.

Group member Luke Bellesini said the boys were looking forward to catching up with their Maryborough fans and giving them an unforgettable show.

"You're not just going there to stand there and clap at the end of each song," Bellesini said.

"There's a lot of crowd interaction and people can walk away feeling tuckered out, but satisfied they got involved in the show by jumping around and using all the energy in the room."

Nearly a decade on from winning Australia's Got Talent, the group have beaten the odds of most boy bands in term of longevity.

Bellesini told the Chronicle, friendship was the secret to surviving a sometimes fickle industry.

"We weren't just put together by a company," he said.

"We knew we shared the love of the craft and we wanted to share that with the rest of the world. And because we were put together so organically, and we're just mates at the end of the day, that's the reason we have been able to stick together for so long."

When the boys aren't belting out number-one hits, they're outdoors and keeping fit, to ensure their high-intensity show doesn't disappoint.

"If I'm not fishing, then I'm doing handstands or I'm upside down or just flipping around somewhere and making sure I'm still moving," Bellesini said.

"Because the shows are so intense, we have to make sure we stay on top of our game.

"And it makes the show just so much more enjoyable if we're not puffed out and gasping for air after each dance."

With just weeks until the boys arrive, Bellesini said Fraser Coasters should get ready for a "mad" night. "A big shout out and thanks to all the fans in Maryborough, we can't wait to catch up with you guys soon."

For more information about the Justice Crew 10th Anniversary Tour, visit justicecrew.com/tour.